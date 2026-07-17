First Timer at Southwick (Keefer)

Since Aden is racing the complete AMA Pro Motocross Championship, it's been fun tagging along with him and my wife to watch his rookie season with the Phoenix Honda team. I have been to all of the outdoor national venues besides Southwick and High Point, so getting to be able to check all of the national boxes has always been a dream of mine since I was a kid. Unfortunately, I missed High Point due to some testing obligations, so the wife filled in for me there, but getting to go to Southwick to watch #486 race was pretty damn cool. Little did I know how tucked away this track was within a residential neighborhood and basically in the backyard of a school. If you drove through the neighborhood, you would never know there was a sand track right smack dab in the middle of the town!

The track itself held up to its title as one of the toughest on the circuit, and Aden found out quickly how "local" this place can get. Being that Aden is in "A" qualifying, we knew it was going to be close on him getting straight through to the motos since the 250 "B" group gets out on the smooth/glass-like track first. After the first qualifier, Aden thought he felt decent, only to find out he was 41st in qualifying. Unlike other tracks this year, Southwick is not a second qualifier-friendly place to better your time. The LCQ went well, and he got in, but he got the FULL PULL SOUTHWICK experience. Mom was stressing!

The fan base here is one of the most knowledgeable on the circuit, as I had several conversations with people who knew a ton about the history of our sport as well as Southwick itself. Hell, I had a gentleman break down the very first national at Southwick in 1976 and basically gave me a play-by-play of what happened on that day. The spectating/viewing is decent, as the many rolling hills provide a place to see at least over half the track, which was nice for mom and dad, but the sheer number of fans attending made it difficult to get a good spot. Hearing fans cheer across the sandy hills was something I will not forget. When Sacha went down in the second moto, the whole hillside erupted, and (to me) it sounded similar to a crowd from an SX venue. It was that loud! The track broke off a lot of guys, but it didn't seem like it was the roughest Southwick I have seen. The way the edges form around the track and the way the bikes are set up now (with stiffer chassis/suspension settings and scoop tires) force riders to be a little more precise, in my opinion. A lot of the crashes I witnessed are from knifing front ends or rear ends catching edges/kickers off jumps. The more precise riders (besides S. Coenen) seemed to shine at Southwick.

Southwick lived up to the hype that I put on it and was one of the better places I attended so far this season. RedBud is at the top for me, but honestly, Southwick is not that far behind. As a fan of the sport getting to go to all of these classic venues that have seen some of the best riders/battles of our sport is a huge highlight for me. Thanks to all of the MASSHOLES that I came across, it was an honor.