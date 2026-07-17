The seventh round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota.

What you need to know the most for the Spring Creek National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round 12 MXGP of Great Britain. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday evening, starting at 5 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.

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AMA Pro Motocross Championship