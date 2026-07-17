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  1. Sacha Coenen
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Sat Jul 18
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  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
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  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Chance Hymas
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Full Schedule
How to Watch: Spring Creek National and MXGP of Great Britain TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Spring Creek National and MXGP of Great Britain TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

July 17, 2026, 7:00am
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

The seventh round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota.

What you need to know the most for the Spring Creek National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round 12 MXGP of Great Britain. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday evening, starting at 5 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Spring Creek Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Great Britain

     WMX & EMX250
    Sunday, July 19
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      July 18 - 8:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      July 18 - 9:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • WMX Race 1 
      Live
      July 18 - 9:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
      Live
      July 18 - 10:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      July 18 - 11:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      July 18 - 12:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • WMX Race 2 
      Live
      July 19 - 4:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      July 19 - 6:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      July 19 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      July 19 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 19 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 19 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2
      July 19 - 5:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2
      July 19 - 6:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Great Britain MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Spring Creek

     Saturday, July 18
    Spring Creek MX Park
    Millville, MN United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (CDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:20am8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:35am8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
    8:50am9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:10am9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:30am9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
    9:50am10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:10am10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes
    10:50am11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes
    11:05am11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
    11:35am11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
    11:50am12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
    12:05pm1:00pm 12:05pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
    12:30pm1:00pm 12:30pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES
    12:41pm 12:41pm 250 First Call Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:51pm 12:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:11pm1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:46pm2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
    1:40pm 1:40pm 450 First Call
    1:50pm 1:50pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    2:10pm2:45pm 2:10pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1
    2:45pm3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
    2:45pm3:22pm 2:45pm – 3:22pm Halftime
    3:02pm 3:02pm 250 First Call
    3:12pm 3:12pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:22pm 3:22pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:30pm4:05pm 3:30pm – 4:05pm 250 Class Moto #2
    4:05pm4:20pm 4:05pm – 4:20pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:01pm 4:01pm 450 First Call
    4:11pm 4:11pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    4:21pm 4:21pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:29pm5:05pm 4:29pm – 5:05pm 450 Class Moto #2
    5:05pm5:20pm 5:05pm – 5:20pm 450 Winners Circle
    5:30pm5:45pm 5:30pm – 5:45pm 250 Press Conference
    5:45pm6:00pm 5:45pm – 6:00pm 450 Press Conference
Spring Creek Motocross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: Times local to Millville, Minnesota (Central time zone).

MX Sports Pro Racing

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!

Click through the full program below!

General Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Spring Creek National

Spring Creek National Race Center

Spring Creek National Injury Report

Spring Creek National Entry Lists

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250 Provisional Entry List

July 18, 2026
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Revised: July 14 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
13 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
35 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Entry List
Motocross

Spring Creek - 450 Provisional Entry List

July 18, 2026
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Revised: July 15 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		New Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
18 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
20 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 450-X
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Great Britain:

TIMETABLE

MXGP ENTRY LIST

MX2 ENTRY LIST

WMX ENTRY LIST

Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show Sun May 24 2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show Fri May 22 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show

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Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville, Minnesota
Track Address: Spring Creek Motocross Park
63633 298th Ave, Millville, MN 55957

Practice & Qualifying —  11 p.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT 

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Spring Creek National

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Check out the track layout for round seven.

2026 Spring Creek Fan Map
2026 Spring Creek Fan Map MX Sports Pro Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Foxhills Moto Parc layout
Foxhills Moto Parc layout MXGP

2026 Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 227
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 225
3Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
4Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 194
5Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 167
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 227
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 225
3Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
4Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 194
5Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 167
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 523
2Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 509
3Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 467
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 455
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 433
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 498
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 443
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 404
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 364
Full Standings
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