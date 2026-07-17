Carson Mumford and AEO Powersports KTM Locked in for 2027 SuperMotocross Season

“In the seven years since I turned pro, I’ve experienced some serious highs and lows. Along the way, I’ve been part of several different programs, worked with a lot of great people, and raced for a number of teams, but I’ve never really felt as at home as I do with AEO. They stuck behind me while I figured out exactly what I needed to perform this year, and we built this together every step of the way. I’m stoked that we’re continuing into 2027 because I’ve never experienced this level of stability and support in my career. I’ve had a solid 2026 season, and now I can take everything I’ve learned and all the growth we’ve made into next year. I just want to thank Jeremy (Scism), KTM, and the entire crew for putting their trust in me for another season. I’m looking forward to rewarding them for that belief. Now it’s time to finish off 2026 on a high note.” — Carson Mumford

Currently sitting ninth in the 250 Pro Motocross Championship standings, Mumford is on pace for a career-best finish in the class. That follows a Supercross season that matched some of the strongest results of his career aboard full-factory equipment. Overall, Mumford is putting together the most complete season of his professional career, continuing to make steady progress each weekend while proving there's still another level to reach.

“For some people, Carson might have looked like a risk on paper. He’d never stayed with the same team for more than about a year, but from our very first meeting, I believed we could break that cycle and build something meaningful together. I’m not only happy with the progress he’s made on the track this season, but I’m also proud of the way he’s grown as a person, and I couldn’t be happier to have him locked in for another year. Honestly, he’s exactly the type of rider I’ve been looking for since starting this team back in 2021. He’s showing what our program is capable of, and with everything we have planned for 2027, I know we’re both going to take another big step forward together.” — Jeremy Scism, Owner, AEO Powersports KTM

Since entering professional racing five years ago, AEO Powersports KTM has embodied KTM's "Ready to Race" philosophy. Built from motorcycles pulled directly off the dealership showroom floor, the program has grown into a nationally competitive effort while providing opportunities for talented riders who may have otherwise been overlooked to showcase their abilities at the highest level. Along the way, the team has continued strengthening its relationship with KTM and its in-house racing program while expanding partnerships with many of the industry's leading brands to elevate the program each season. With Mumford secured early and additional announcements planned in the coming months, 2027 is shaping up to be the biggest step forward in the team's history.