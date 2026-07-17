Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
MXGP of
South Africa
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 18
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jul 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 25
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 26
News
Full Schedule
2026 Loretta Lynn’s Official Rider Rosters & National Numbers Announced

2026 Loretta Lynn’s Official Rider Rosters & National Numbers Announced

July 17, 2026, 2:55pm
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

The 45th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will take place at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, beginning on Monday, August 3, and running through Saturday, August 8.

Now, the official rider roster and national numbers (as well as the alternates lists) for the event have been announced by MX Sports, which you can view below. Note: the 2026 race/practice order will be posted soon—and we will have it posted on our site once it is made public. For now, here are the rider rosters and alternates for this year’s event. Congratulations and good luck to all who qualified!

For more on the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, visit mxsports.com/event/amateur-national-motocross-championship or mxsports.com/welcome for general information.

2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship Official Rider Roster

ClassesRosterAlternates
1. Open Pro SportNat'l RosterAlternates
2. 250 Pro SportNat'l RosterAlternates
3. WomenNat'l RosterAlternates
4. 250 BNat'l RosterAlternates
5. 250 B LimitedNat'l RosterAlternates
6. 250 CNat'l RosterAlternates
7. 250 C LimitedNat'l RosterAlternates
8. 250 C Jr. (12-17) LimitedNat'l RosterAlternates
9. 450 BNat'l RosterAlternates
10. 450 B LimitedNat'l RosterAlternates
11. 450 CNat'l RosterAlternates
12. 125 CNat'l RosterAlternates
13. Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/CNat'l RosterAlternates
14. College (18-24) (Sportsman)Nat'l RosterAlternates
15. Junior (25+)Nat'l RosterAlternates
16. Vet (30+)Nat'l RosterAlternates
17. Senior (40+)Nat'l RosterAlternates
18. Senior (45+)Nat'l RosterAlternates
19. Masters (50+)Nat'l RosterAlternates
20. Micro-E (4-7) LimitedNat'l RosterAlternates
21. Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive LimitedNat'l RosterAlternates
22. Micro 2 (4-6) LimitedNat'l RosterAlternates
23. Micro 3 (7-8) LimitedNat'l RosterAlternates
24. 65cc (7-9) LimitedNat'l RosterAlternates
25. 65cc (7-9)Nat'l RosterAlternates
26. 65cc (10-11) LimitedNat'l RosterAlternates
27. 65cc (10-11)Nat'l RosterAlternates
28. 85cc (10-12) LimitedNat'l RosterAlternates
29. 85cc (10-12)Nat'l RosterAlternates
30. Mini Sr 1 (12-14)Nat'l RosterAlternates
31. Mini Sr 2 (13-15)Nat'l RosterAlternates
32. Supermini 1 (12-15)Nat'l RosterAlternates
33. Supermini 2 (13-16)Nat'l RosterAlternates
34. 125 Jr. (12-17) B/CNat'l RosterAlternates
35. Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/CNat'l RosterAlternates
36. Girls (11-16)Nat'l RosterAlternates

*NOTE: Alternates do not receive a number assignment until they are placed into the official class roster. 

Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship July TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
September 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted