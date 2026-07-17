2026 Loretta Lynn’s Official Rider Rosters & National Numbers Announced

The 45th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will take place at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, beginning on Monday, August 3, and running through Saturday, August 8.

Now, the official rider roster and national numbers (as well as the alternates lists) for the event have been announced by MX Sports, which you can view below. Note: the 2026 race/practice order will be posted soon—and we will have it posted on our site once it is made public. For now, here are the rider rosters and alternates for this year’s event. Congratulations and good luck to all who qualified!

For more on the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, visit mxsports.com/event/amateur-national-motocross-championship or mxsports.com/welcome for general information.

2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship Official Rider Roster

*NOTE: Alternates do not receive a number assignment until they are placed into the official class roster.