2026 Kawasaki KX450X Garage Build
Build: Gary Sutherlin
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
Hybrid moto/off-road machines are becoming more common as the years roll by, and sometimes, just sometimes, these hybrid machines are better than the motocross models that manufacturers are selling. They're a little softer, more forgiving, and they even come with a kickstand! The 2026 KX450X hasn't undergone any dramatic changes in some time, but Gary Sutherlin (two-time ISDE Gold Medalist) built this Garage Build to go trail riding in the desert with his buddies and hit the occasional motocross practice day, all on the same weekend! Customizing one of these hybrid machines doesn't need to be expensive, so we thought, "Why not let a rider who does both (motocross and off-road) build one he would like to ride?" Chances are, if Gary likes a bike (because he's about as finicky as they come), maybe you could build something similar.
Parts Used:
Rocket Exhaust
Elite Series Full Muffler System
Acerbis
Full Body Plastic Kit (Green in Front Black in Back), Skid Plate, Chain Slider, 2.9 Gallon Fuel Tank
Firepower
Wheel Kit 18 Inch Rear, Rear Sprocket Stock 50T, 520 MX GO O-Ring Chain, Lithium Battery
RFX
Billet Clutch Cover, Stator Cover, Footpegs, Brake Lever, Shift Lever, Clutch Lever, Front Brake Lever, Handlebar (996 Comparable), Grips, Rotors, Factory Plug Kit (Green)
Dunlop
MX54 Front 80/100-21, MX54 Rear 110/100-18, Front and Rear Bib Mousse
The Ride Shop
Front And Rear Suspension Revalve
Backyard Designs
Complete Custom Graphic Kit
Seat Concepts
Seat Cover with Black and Green Ribs
Corner Coach
Black And White Adjustable Seat Bump
Blud Lubricants
Barracuda Blud 10W40 Gear Oil
Polisport
MX Flow Handguards, Foldable Bike Stand
CUD_0288 Simon Cudby CUD_0293 Simon Cudby CUD_0299 Simon Cudby CUD_0303 Simon Cudby CUD_0307 Simon Cudby CUD_0311 Simon Cudby CUD_0318 Simon Cudby CUD_0326 Simon Cudby CUD_0333 Simon Cudby CUD_0337 Simon Cudby CUD_0344 Simon Cudby CUD_0354 Simon Cudby CUD_0365 Simon Cudby CUD_0377 Simon Cudby CUD_0382 Simon Cudby CUD_0399 Simon Cudby CUD_0400 Simon Cudby CUD_0408 Simon Cudby CUD_0416 Simon Cudby CUD_0421 Simon Cudby CUD_0425 Simon Cudby CUD_4535 Simon Cudby CUD_4544 Simon Cudby CUD_4545 Simon Cudby Garage Build CUD_0266 Simon Cudby