Build: Gary Sutherlin

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

Hybrid moto/off-road machines are becoming more common as the years roll by, and sometimes, just sometimes, these hybrid machines are better than the motocross models that manufacturers are selling. They're a little softer, more forgiving, and they even come with a kickstand! The 2026 KX450X hasn't undergone any dramatic changes in some time, but Gary Sutherlin (two-time ISDE Gold Medalist) built this Garage Build to go trail riding in the desert with his buddies and hit the occasional motocross practice day, all on the same weekend! Customizing one of these hybrid machines doesn't need to be expensive, so we thought, "Why not let a rider who does both (motocross and off-road) build one he would like to ride?" Chances are, if Gary likes a bike (because he's about as finicky as they come), maybe you could build something similar.

Parts Used:

Rocket Exhaust

Elite Series Full Muffler System

rocketexhaust.com

Acerbis

Full Body Plastic Kit (Green in Front Black in Back), Skid Plate, Chain Slider, 2.9 Gallon Fuel Tank

acerbisusa.com

Firepower

Wheel Kit 18 Inch Rear, Rear Sprocket Stock 50T, 520 MX GO O-Ring Chain, Lithium Battery

firepowerparts.com

RFX

Billet Clutch Cover, Stator Cover, Footpegs, Brake Lever, Shift Lever, Clutch Lever, Front Brake Lever, Handlebar (996 Comparable), Grips, Rotors, Factory Plug Kit (Green)

rfxracing.com

Dunlop

MX54 Front 80/100-21, MX54 Rear 110/100-18, Front and Rear Bib Mousse

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

The Ride Shop

Front And Rear Suspension Revalve

@therideshopaz

Backyard Designs

Complete Custom Graphic Kit

backyarddesignusa.com

Seat Concepts

Seat Cover with Black and Green Ribs

seatconcepts.com

Corner Coach

Black And White Adjustable Seat Bump

thecornercoach.com

Blud Lubricants

Barracuda Blud 10W40 Gear Oil

bludlubricants.com

Polisport

MX Flow Handguards, Foldable Bike Stand

polisport.com