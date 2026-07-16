Updates on Tomac, Craig, Denno, Romano, Shimoda, and More For Spring Creek National

The seventh round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | TBD

Cooper hasn’t raced since sustaining a concussion in a bad crash at Hangtown. At time of posting a decision had not been made on whether or not he would race Spring Creek. He is back on the bike though.