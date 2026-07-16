Max Anstie is all-in with his move from the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team to the ClubMX Yamaha squad for the remainder of 2026 as well as a two-year deal for 2027 and 2028.

The new ClubMX Yamaha rider called into the PulpMX Show on Monday night to talk about the switch of teams, his early thoughts on the facility, bike, and program, and covers why he left Star Racing. Watch the 26-minute interview above, where Anstie has strong praises for both the ClubMX training facility and the team’s impressive YZ205F.