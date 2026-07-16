Round seven of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship brings what many consider to be the best track on the calendar. Spring Creek MX Park has such a great combination of sand, clay, and elevation change. The iconic sand whoops are brutally difficult to navigate at speed and historically, Mt. Martin’s descent has challenged everyone’s courage. This track has a lot to love. For me, the traction was the bright spot. The clay/sand mix allows riders to be aggressive with the throttle and feel “planted.” Where sand like Southwick is more of a floating/surfing feeling and harder tracks like Washougal are too slippery to be aggressive, Spring Creek splits the difference in a great way. It’s the most “fun” track of the season where fun is not always on the menu in this series.
This year will see a marked difference in the aforementioned Mt. Martin. Instead of descending the bottom of the track before climbing up and down the full length of the hillside, this year will make the climb from halfway up and delay the descent at a similar spot halfway down. The Martin family, namely Alex Martin, wanted to slow things down a bit and add some change. While I think Mt. Martin is incredible to watch, I can very much appreciate the desire to slow down the racetrack. If one studies track changes over the years, they have gotten faster and corners have been reduced. With bikes getting faster, rider skill developing, and scoop tires propelling riders out of corners quicker than ever, dedicated changes to counteract all of that seem like a good thing. Riders are always going to crash, that’s inevitable, but if the crashes are slower somehow, I am for it.
There has been a lot of talk about which tracks will help or impede Jett Lawrence’s chances on a particular weekend. I believe that Spring Creek will be a good one in that aspect. This track is a bit “easier” to manage. There aren’t significant ruts or off-cambered corners to force Jett out of position. He should be able to rest his fatigued ankle when needed because this track doesn’t require as much body English or weighting of the outside peg. The high traction levels help to relax arms and legs more than a track that is not to be trusted. This doesn’t mean he will win; it simply means the ask will be a bit less taxing.
- Motocross
Spring CreekSaturday, July 18
Who’s Hot
Cole Davies proved he can ride the sand and is now a legit championship contender. It feels like it’s going to come down to he and Levi Kitchen for this thing. My only question left is can he be strong in the final motos when it’s hot and humid.
Kitchen bounced back when he needed it badly. He was suffering late in the second moto but didn’t let Julien Beaumer bye, which felt pivotal. He’s going to need to win some, though; that’s not going to be negotiable.
Beaumer is one of the fittest guys in this class. I have seen enough to determine that. His RedBud debacle set him back on the title front, but this season has been a win in my books.
Kayden Minear is proving that he has a bright future in this class. I wasn’t sure what 2027 would bring for the Aussie, but I would be signing him asap if I was wearing blue.
Chance Hymas was better. He isn’t showing the lightning pace of a year ago, but that also came with spectacular crashes and injury. At some point he is going to need to flash that again, but better is the right direction.
Jett Lawrence didn’t dominate Southwick, but he did win and did take back the red plate. He’s clearly fighting this Talus injury, and I don’t know if that’s going to change anytime soon.
Hunter Lawrence made a silly error and hit neutral while leading the second moto. This is still his best self, and he has a lot to smile about.
Deegs is continuing to improve. If you want to pick a side and argue endlessly, take it to the internet but there is no doubt about him getting better each week.
Cooper Webb put in his best effort of the season and for a guy that doesn’t have a lot of incentive to put it on the line, his level of “try” is respectable.
Who’s Not
Jo Shimoda cracked his collarbone in qualifying practice and now is in a precarious position moving forward. Can he ride this weekend?
Nick Romano had a huge crash over the finish line jump and will need to sit out a bit with a back injury.
Bold Predictions
Jett Lawrence arrives at the first qualifying session with a quad style nerf bar.
The whoop monster makes a glorious return and is dumbfounded by the “bruh”, “you’re cooked”, “aura”, “delulu”, ‘looksmaxxing” and every other trendy internet phrase used by the 250 class.
JMart enters on a YZ125 at the last minute and goes a respectable 4-5 for fourth overall.
My Picks
250
Cole Davies
Levi Kitchen
Julien Beaumer