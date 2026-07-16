Who’s Hot

Cole Davies proved he can ride the sand and is now a legit championship contender. It feels like it’s going to come down to he and Levi Kitchen for this thing. My only question left is can he be strong in the final motos when it’s hot and humid.

Kitchen bounced back when he needed it badly. He was suffering late in the second moto but didn’t let Julien Beaumer bye, which felt pivotal. He’s going to need to win some, though; that’s not going to be negotiable.

Beaumer is one of the fittest guys in this class. I have seen enough to determine that. His RedBud debacle set him back on the title front, but this season has been a win in my books.

Kayden Minear is proving that he has a bright future in this class. I wasn’t sure what 2027 would bring for the Aussie, but I would be signing him asap if I was wearing blue.

Chance Hymas was better. He isn’t showing the lightning pace of a year ago, but that also came with spectacular crashes and injury. At some point he is going to need to flash that again, but better is the right direction.

Jett Lawrence didn’t dominate Southwick, but he did win and did take back the red plate. He’s clearly fighting this Talus injury, and I don’t know if that’s going to change anytime soon.

Hunter Lawrence made a silly error and hit neutral while leading the second moto. This is still his best self, and he has a lot to smile about.

Deegs is continuing to improve. If you want to pick a side and argue endlessly, take it to the internet but there is no doubt about him getting better each week.

Cooper Webb put in his best effort of the season and for a guy that doesn’t have a lot of incentive to put it on the line, his level of “try” is respectable.