The Southwick national was not only the halfway point of the Pro Motocross Championship, but it also shook things up as far as points are concerned. The red plate in both classes swapped hands by the end of the day. Unfortunately, in the 250 class, Jo Shimoda crashed a broke his collarbone in qualifying and never even got to line up for the first moto. So, while Cole Davies left with the points lead, Levi Kitchen had a much better day and was able to pull to within two points of Davies.

Cole Davies pulled the holeshot in moto one (and moto two actually). But Sacha Coenen was able to make quick work of him. Still Cole was riding good in second until he went down. Cole spoke on the first moto in the post-race press conference; “I changed my bike before the first moto thinking it was going to make it better, but it wasn't great. I was kind of struggling a little bit. So that was kind of what sort of led to it [the crash]. I was just struggling out there a little bit. And we got it dialed for Moto 2 though, and Moto 2 was good. But yeah, could have been a lot of a better day if I didn't go down, but it is what it is.”