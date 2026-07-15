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The Air Filter That Keeps Champions Running Strong

July 15, 2026, 5:00pm
The Air Filter That Keeps Champions Running Strong

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PREMIUM AIR FILTERS

Dual-stage, long life Premium Air filters are made of chemical resistant, high quality polyester-based foam. Heat-laminated, dual-stage design allows for superior filtration by eliminating the passage of fine dirt and dust, while helping to prevent airflow blockage. Special reticulation process offers unsurpassed airflow and filtration. Permabond ultra-high strength seams increase the integrity of the filters wash after wash. Packaged individually in a resealable bag.

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