Deegan: “It's just going to take time and you have to accept that.”

“That's really the big thing is just trying to improve through the week so I can show it on the weekend,” he said at Southwick. “I feel good. I just need to keep getting my bike dialed in. I feel like this 450 is taking a little time, getting the suspension right. Even the engine, it's a whole different engine package that I'm on. Figuring that all out. My starts are a whole lot better this week. I feel like the big thing for me is just trying to get that bike a gear higher and let that thing flow. 250s kind of can wind it out a little more, but the 450 doesn't work all the time. So no matter what track I'm on right now, it's just the big thing is trying to shift that thing. Not get stuck in trying to get a certain position, just try and get myself better each week. And I feel like the positions will come like today, a 3-2 and I'm right there.”

That second place in the second moto marks his best finish of the season, as Hunter Lawrence crashed back to fourth while leading which moved Deegan from third to second. As with all things Deegan, this was a polarizing race, though, because while Haiden did notch that season best, he was also unable to stop Jett from passing him when Jett decided to turn up the heat. Jett is Haiden’s stated target, and early in the moto Jett simply motored by him when he decided to go. Haiden didn’t take his own bait, though. He didn’t wad it up trying to keep up.

“As a winner, it's hard to accept not winning, but it's kind of what you got to do at the moment,” he said. “You don't want to get too spun out or get too big of a head during the race and do something stupid. A lot of people are crashing right now and making mistakes and I just want to be consistent. I just want to be there each weekend and try not to have any dumb mistakes. That's been the best. I've never been really someone to come out in a new class to just shock the world right away. I feel like my thing is just continue to build and build and build and I'm just going to keep doing that. Not crashing is key.”