10 Things We Learned at Southwick

1. Sacha Coenen Legacy Ride

There are plenty of storylines coming out of Southwick, but Sacha Coenen’s performance trumps them all. Winning the second moto at Thunder Valley was impressive, but Coenen’s Southwick is something that will be talked about for years to come.

Sacha grabbed the holeshot in moto one and instantly gave the fans the full Sacha Coenen Experience. He had at least five near-crashes on the opening lap but was completely unphased. He quickly began to check out on Cole Davies and the field. He crossed the finish line a whopping 33-seconds ahead of second place, Levi Kitchen, the largest margin of victory in a 250MX moto since 2018 when Dylan Ferrandis won the first moto in the Unadilla mud by 35 seconds. The crowd showed their appreciation for such a dominant performance, cheering Sacha on as he fist pumped around on the last lap. Sacha’s best lap was over two seconds faster than Cole Davies, who had the second-best lap and to add to that, Coenen did SIX laps faster than Cole’s best lap.

Moto two was even more insane. Coenen made the pass for the lead on Davies around the halfway mark and took off to a fifteen second lead. However, with a few laps to go Sacha yard sales, gets up, tosses his goggles and maintains a three-second lead. Then he pulled the lead back out to cap off a dominant 1-1 performance!

Incredible ride, but as Sacha crossed the finish line there he wasn't celebrating. Instead he instantly grabbed his shoulder and then the camerass caught him saying, “I broke my collarbone.” Bottom line is that Coenen got up, finished and won the moto with a legitimate injury. Only in motocross do you see this kind of grit. Sacha Coenen put himself into the Pro Motocross history books in legendary fashion. But will it cost him the MX2 Championship?

2. Lucas Coenen’s Tough Luck

Both Coenen brothers’ day ended in similar fashion but for Lucas, it came without a result to show for. He started the day brilliantly, qualifying fastest in the first session by over a second, and it looked like Southwick was setting up to be a Coenen takeover. But when the gate dropped for 450 moto one, Lucas was down in the sand and forced to make a charge through the pack. And charge through the pack he did. Within 20 minutes, Lucas came from 40th to pass his MXGP predecessor and Red Bull KTM teammate, Jorge Prado for fourth.

By that point, the top three were gone, but it was going to be an impressive comeback until Lucas went down hard over one of the tunnel jumps. The crash appeared to be caused by a bike issue as the front end dropped on Lucas without hitting a kicker or anything that would typically cause that to happen. However, at the post-race press conference, team manager Ian Harrison stated the bike appeared to be fine, but they were going to go through it and make sure.

Lucas rang his bell in the crash and decided to call it a day. He should be good to go at Foxhill’s in the U.K. this weekend. Big crashes are the one thing you hope don't happen, and they happened to both brothers. Let’s hope this doesn’t affect their MXGP championships and scare other top riders and teams from coming over for one-off races.