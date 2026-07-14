KTM: Eli Tomac Set for Return to Racing This Weekend at Spring Creek National
Finally, some good injury news! After a neck injury suffered in the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener, Eli Tomac will return to racing at this weekend's Spring Creek National round.
The championship races in Minnesota this weekend and then in Washington next weekend (July 25 Washougal National) before two weekends off ahead of the August 15 Unadilla National. After Tomac's injury at the Pro Motocross opener in May, there was no timeline on his return to racing. This is a good sign for him to be back in action now with hopes of finishing this summer strong heading into the playoffs.
KTM announced Tomac's return to racing in a short and sweet Instagram post that read:
"Eli Tomac will be back in action this weekend! 🔥
The four-time 450MX Champion is returning for the Spring Creek National aboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.
See you on track, ET3! ✊🏁"
- Motocross
Spring CreekSaturday, July 18