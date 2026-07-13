Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
MXGP of
South Africa
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 18
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jul 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 25
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 26
News
Full Schedule

Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Southwick National

July 13, 2026, 9:15am
Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Southwick National
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Watch the video highlights from the Southwick National.

Sacha Coenen (1-1) took the overall win in the 250 Class over Levi Kitchen (2-4) and Cole Davies (7-2). Davies retakes the championship standings.

In the 450 Class, it was Jett Lawrence (2-1) took the overall win over Hunter Lawrence (1-4) and Haiden Deegan (3-2). Jett Lawrence now retakes the championship lead. 

Video Highlights

Results

Motocross

Southwick - 250

July 11, 2026
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium Belgium 1 - 1 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 4 Kawasaki KX250
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 7 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 6 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 4 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
Motocross

Southwick - 450

July 11, 2026
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 3 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 4 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 5 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

 

Read Now
August 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted