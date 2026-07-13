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Full Schedule

Lawrences, Deegan, Kitchen, Davies, and More Talk Southwick National

July 13, 2026, 10:30am
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Watch the best of the 2026 Southwick National post-race interviews in just 12 minutes!

What a WILD day in the 250 class as Sacha Coenen goes full send with a 1-1 performance on the day ending in a possible injury but still winning the second moto! Levi Kitchen bounced back with 2-4 finishes for second overall and Cole Davies takes the red plate with a third overall (7-2 finishes). Two points separates the top two riders in Davies and Kitchen, so you can say it's getting pretty serious!

In the 450 Class, the battle of Jett (first overall) and Hunter (second overall) Lawrence continues with some stand out rides from Haiden Deegan (third overall), Jorge Prado (fourth overall), and Garrett Marchbanks (fifth overall). The brothers look to take this thing down to the last lap at Ironman.

Sacha was not able to participate in the post-race interviews due to possible injuries from his crash late in moto two. So, hear from the Davies, Kitchen, the Lawrence brothers, and Deegan, plus 250 winning team manager Ian Harrison from Red Bull KTM and 450 winning team manager Lars Lindstrom from Honda HRC Progressive.

Video/Edit: Rob Filebark

Motocross

Southwick - 250

July 11, 2026
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium Belgium 1 - 1 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 4 Kawasaki KX250
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 7 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

Southwick - 450

July 11, 2026
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 3 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
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