Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
MXGP of
South Africa
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 18
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jul 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 25
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 26
News
Full Schedule

Jo Shimoda on Southwick Broken Collarbone: “I truly feel disgusted on how Saturday went”

July 13, 2026, 1:25pm
Jo Shimoda on Southwick Broken Collarbone: “I truly feel disgusted on how Saturday went”
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Absolute bummer of a day for Jo Shimoda at the Southwick National. After his huge charge in the second moto at the RedBud National where he caught and passed championship rival Cole Davies, Shimoda came into Massachusetts with the championship lead. Unfortunately, his day would end before the gate even dropped on the points-paying motos. A crash in the second qualifying session left Shimoda with a concussion and an expected broken collarbone. He did not even get to race with the championship lead!

This afternoon, Honda confirmed it is a fractured left collarbone for Shimoda. 

Shimoda said the following in the team’s post-race recap:

"I truly feel disgusted on how Saturday went. Coming in with the points lead, it was really unfortunate to end up with a small crash and a small injury that’s enough to get me out of the series. But one thing that we can take away is that I feel really confident in myself to find my way back to the top level, no matter where the starting point is or under any circumstance."

Said Lars Lindstrom, Honda HRC Progressive Team Manager:

"Jo’s injury is a huge punch to the stomach when you’re trying to battle for a title. We haven’t won a 250 Motocross championship since Hunter did it in 2023, and we really wanted to give Jo that opportunity. He was on his way, so it’s a setback, but we’ll keep moving forward. Over the last couple races, we’ve made some progress in the 250 class, especially with starts, and we saw Chance take another step forward today, which was awesome. Hopefully we can continue building in that direction. Even though the team was bummed for Jo, everyone still had a job to do, and it certainly helps when you see the 450 guys go out and finish 1-2.”

Shimoda entered the Southwick National with a four-point advantage over Cole Davies and a nine-point advantage over Levi Kitchen, but now he sits behind both riders. There is no timetable on Shimoda's expected return to racing. 

250 Class Pro Motocross Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 227
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 225
3Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
4Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 194
5Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 167
Full Standings

Big picture, Shimoda sits fifth in the 250SMX standings when we combine the AMA Supercross and Motocross points together. If he is within the top 20 by the end of Pro Motocross, then he will have an automatic spot in the points-paying motos (remember, 21st through 30 will go to the Wild Card LCQ race at each playoff round). Shimoda is the defending 250SMX Champion from last fall, so even with his Pro Motocross title hopes now gone, Shimoda could still return for the playoffs and look to back up his #1 SMX Championship.

250SMX Playoff Standings

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 458 25
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 402 22
3Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 331 20
4Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 314 18
5Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 294 17
Full Standings


Read Now
August 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted