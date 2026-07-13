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Did Sacha Coenen Break his Collarbone at Southwick?

July 13, 2026, 11:30am
Did Sacha Coenen Break his Collarbone at Southwick?
Swindon, United Kingdom MXGP of Great BritainFIM Motocross World Championship

It appears to be an all-time hero ride from Sacha Coenen at Southwick. The young Belgian was en route to a dominant 1-1 at Southwick in a guest appearance when he crashed late in the second moto. He lost his goggles in the fall, but got right back up and extended his lead over second place Cole Davies and the rest of the field, and won the moto anyway.

Unlike his first-moto win, though, he did not celebrate with some waves to the crowd and a hand in the air. Instead he was hurting, clearly, and pulled into the tent behind the podium clutching his shoulder. He can be heard on the TV broadcast saying "I broke my collarbone."

Red Bull KTM is not confirming a collarbone break, and that's understandable, because the main priority for the brand is for Sacha to lock down the MX2 (250 class) championship in the MXGP World Championship series, where he holds a 14-point lead. That series resumes this weekend in England. We have heard rumors Sacha is getting the collarbone plated this week, but we don't expect KTM confirm as much this early in the week, because this is such a fluid situation. While Sacha did say collarbone after the race, anything a rider says moments after a moto and before he's worked with a doctor or taken x-rays isn't really a confirmation. Plus, if it is a collarbone, his timetable to return to racing wouldn't be known this quickly, anyway.

"With Sasha, he of course banged up his shoulder," said Red Bull KTM's U.S. Team Manager Ian Harrison after Southwick. "We're really proud of him for going 1-1 today. But he's going to head out tomorrow for some further evaluation and see exactly what the damage is. Right now, I'm leaving it with them. But I'm super, super proud of the guy. The guy is a fighter and he wants to win so badly. It's impressive to see."

If he did indeed break his collarbone and then pick his bike up and win a moto, anyway, that would make for an all-time ride. No doubt the 19-year-old gained a whole lot of new fans, and respect, at Southwick.

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 523
2Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 509
3Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 467
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 455
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 433
Full Standings
* all times

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July 13-19 2026 MXGP Schedule

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