Cairoli, Anstie, Wirdeman and more on the PulpMX Show Tonight

Lots to talk about when it comes to Southwick this past weekend and tonight on the PulpMX Show presented by Motosport.com, DeCal Works and Fly Racing we’ll have Lewis Phillips from Vital MX and MX6’s Derek Kelley in-studio along with Steve Matthes to break down the race.

Antonio Cairoli’s three race stint for TLD Ducati comes to an end this weekend and we’ll have the legend on the phone to tell us about Southwick, Millville this weekend, being back in the USA and more.

Oscar Wirdeman is Garrett Marchbanks crew chief at Kawasaki and we’ll talk to him about G’s MX season, the motocross season as a whole and more.

Max Anstie broke the news today on his new home for 2027 and beyond with the ClubMX guys for WSX and AMA SX. We’ll talk to Mad Max about this new deal and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. We also have the Beta USA IDK man.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

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