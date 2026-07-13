Broken Collarbone For Deacon Denno at Southwick National: “Southwick, sick track short day”

Through six rounds of his rookie season, Denno sists 16th in the 250 Class standings.

The Triumph post-race recap said the following:

Deacon Denno was ruled out of round six of AMA Pro Motocross after a fall in moto one and injured his collarbone. Updates on his recovery will be shared in due course.

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America:

"Today was the definition of a rollercoaster day. Both Mikkel and Deacon had positive qualifying sessions. Jordon, on the other hand, struggled early on but stayed mentally strong and had much better motos. His second moto was his best yet – I'm very proud of him. Mikkel struggled off the gate this weekend, but the riding was good. Unfortunately for Deacon, he had a crash in moto one that resulted in an injured collarbone. We'll get it evaluated, fixed and determine what his next step is. This team works very hard and I'm extremely proud of every single person here. We will continue to hold our heads high and push forward."