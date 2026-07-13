Broken Collarbone For Deacon Denno at Southwick National: “Southwick, sick track short day”
Deacon Denno had a tough go in his first visit at The Wick 338. The rookie had a crash while running around the back half of the pack, which ended his day early. His 37-41 moto finishes landed 42nd overall, breaking up his streak of finishing either 12th or 19th in the previous five rounds.
You can watch Denno’s crash at the 3:42 mark in the extended highlights video below.
Denno posted on Instagram that he suffered a broken collarbone. He said in his post:
"Southwick, sick track short day. Unfortunately had a pretty good crash in moto 1, ended my day early. Ended up breaking my collarbone, we’ll get it fixed this week and be back as soon as possible👊🏼
Thanks to everyone who reached out and the team for having my back❤️ @officialtriumphracing"
Through six rounds of his rookie season, Denno sists 16th in the 250 Class standings.
The Triumph post-race recap said the following:
Deacon Denno was ruled out of round six of AMA Pro Motocross after a fall in moto one and injured his collarbone. Updates on his recovery will be shared in due course.
Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America:
"Today was the definition of a rollercoaster day. Both Mikkel and Deacon had positive qualifying sessions. Jordon, on the other hand, struggled early on but stayed mentally strong and had much better motos. His second moto was his best yet – I'm very proud of him. Mikkel struggled off the gate this weekend, but the riding was good. Unfortunately for Deacon, he had a crash in moto one that resulted in an injured collarbone. We'll get it evaluated, fixed and determine what his next step is. This team works very hard and I'm extremely proud of every single person here. We will continue to hold our heads high and push forward."
Denno's 2026 Pro Motocross results to date
Deacon DennoFort Worth, TX
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|42
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|July 11, 2026
|Triumph TF 250-X
|12
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 4, 2026
|Triumph TF 250-X
|19
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 20, 2026
|Triumph TF 250-X
|12
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 13, 2026
|Triumph TF 250-X
|12
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|June 6, 2026
|Triumph TF 250-X
|19
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 30, 2026
|Triumph TF 250-X