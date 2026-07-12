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Full Schedule

The Post Show! A Southwick National With Much to Discuss

July 12, 2026, 5:25am

Sophie Phelps and Jason Weigandt break down the action from the Crestview Construction Inc. Southwick National for the Twisted Tea Best Post Race Show Ever! Tom Journet also provides his best footage from a fun day and cracks a Twisted Tea. What a good way to end the day!

ABOUT TWISTED TEA Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted! *Must be 21 or older to purchase.

Video: Tom Journet/Rob Filebark Edit: Rob Filebark

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