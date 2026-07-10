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How to Watch: Southwick National

How to Watch: Southwick National

July 10, 2026, 9:55am
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

The sixth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at The Wick 338 in Southwick, MA.

Race Day Live starts the day with qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Southwick Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
  • 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
  • 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
  • 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
  • 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
  • 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
  • 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
  • 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
  • 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
  • 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes
  • 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes
  • 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes
  • 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes
  • 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
  • 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
  • 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
  • 12:05pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
  • 12:15pm – 1:00pm Opening Ceremonies
  • 1:00pm – 1:10pm 250 Class Sight Lap
  • 1:15pm – 1:50pm 250 Class Moto #1
  • 1:50pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
  • 2:00pm – 2:10pm 450 Class Sight Lap
  • 2:15pm – 2:50pm 450 Class Moto #1
  • 2:50pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
  • 2:50pm – 3:20pm Halftime
  • 3:20pm – 3:28pm 250 Class Sight Lap
  • 3:30pm – 4:05pm 250 Class Moto #2
  • 4:05pm – 4:15pm 250 Winners Circle
  • 4:22pm – 4:30pm 450 Class Sight Lap
  • 4:30pm – 5:05pm 450 Class Moto #2
  • 5:05pm – 5:15pm 450 Winners Circle

Southwick Animated Track Map

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!

Click through the full program below!

General Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

RedBud National

Southwick National Race Center

Southwick National Injury Report

RedBud National Entry Lists

Motocross

Southwick - 450 Provisional Entry List

July 11, 2026
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Revised: July 7 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
18 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
20 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 450-X
Full Entry List
Motocross

Southwick - 250 Provisional Entry List

July 11, 2026
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Revised: July 7 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
13 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher
Nate Thrasher 		Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Entry List

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Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts
Track Address: The Wick 338 - Legion Rd, Southwick MA 01077

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT 

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Southwick Tickets

2026 Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
2Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 190
3Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 185
4Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 159
5Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 147
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 227
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 224
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 176
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 164
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 157
Full Standings
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