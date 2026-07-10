The sixth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at The Wick 338 in Southwick, MA.

Race Day Live starts the day with qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship