First Look! Southwick Press Day with the Coenens, Barcia, Beuamer & More

We got our first look at the 2026 Crestview Construction Southwick National on Friday ahead of round six of the Pro Motocross Championship tomorrow. Check out RAW footage of the Coenen brothers, Justin Barcia, Julien Beaumer and more.

Video/edit/hosting: Tom Journet

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