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Monster Energy Kawasaki Announces Cornelius Tøndel as Fill-In for Chase Sexton

July 9, 2026, 9:35pm
Monster Energy Kawasaki Announces Cornelius Tøndel as Fill-In for Chase Sexton
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Monster Energy Kawasaki has named a fill-in rider for Chase Sexton, and it’s Norwegian Cornelius Tøndel, who has been logging solid rides so far this summer as a privateer with the ISRT Kawasaki team. Says Kawasaki: “Tøndel will fill in for the injured Chase Sexton as he recovers from ACL surgery and turns his focus towards the 2027 season.”

He will start racing for the team this weekend at Southwick, and we hear Tondel was out in California testing with the team this week to adjust to the factory KX450. His best moto finish this year is a 12th and his best overall finish is a 13th.

Cornelius Tøndel
Cornelius Tøndel Jason Weigandt
"Corn Dog" will be on the factory bike this weekend at Southwick. Align Media
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