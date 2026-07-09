Casey Cochran Returns to The Front

What clicked at High Point? Do you think like just the start and let's go and I got this?

One, I was so tired of getting roosted that I was like, ‘I'm not doing this again! So I was like, I'm just gonna get the holeshot!” I kind of just convinced myself that I was going to get the holeshot before we even went to the gate. And I was like, yeah, I'm tired of being mediocre in 15th place, so let's lock in.

[Laughs] Casey, it's been really cool because like, you didn't race supercross, right? Been out for a while. People forget. You come back. The class is deep. We know your situation with the team and needing to do something. So, like, do you feel like this is really putting your name back out there and you're getting some interest now? So dude, how fortunate that you figured this out this quick.

Yeah, yeah. As I said, it was a tough start to the season and obviously missing supercross. Overall the past three years, ever since I went pro, it’s pretty much been an uphill battle. A roller coaster with just injuries in my control and out of my control. So yeah, people definitely forget. You're only as good as your last race. So there was definitely some stuff we had to push through and some stuff that some people might have given up. We had to dig ourselves out of the dungeon and we're finally back on the horse and getting it. I think it's coming at the right time now. And hopefully, we can get some stuff rolling for next year. I actually talked to my agent earlier today. He called me and he's like, “Man, you got my phone buzzing a little more this week!”

Good. But the one thing that sucks for you is supercross is so important and you haven't been able to show anything there because of the injuries. So you know, leading laps and what you did this weekend is all great. But like yeah, supercross is huge. So you’ve got to put that in. You got to leave these people with like, no doubt, you know what I mean?

And all the supercross races I've done, which I did three in 2024 and then missed all ‘25 and then one this year. And the ones I did in 24 were like half ready. I mean, not fully ready. And then I was I was pretty young, obviously. And then going into supercross this year, I felt really good actually, going really fast at the test track and really confident because I believe in my supercross ability. I've always been super confident, more of like a methodical rider, I think that works in supercross for me. And yeah, unfortunately, just when I got hurt right before the season opener definitely set me back. And then when I went to come race Detroit, I had literally two days on the bike. And that injury that I had before supercross, they said just a collarbone, which was the biggest thing. But when I crashed, it was a pretty heavy one. I went over the bars, bike hit me in the back, and originally I thought I broke my back. So they actually put me in a helicopter and airlifted me to the hospital, and turns out it was my ribs on my back. I actually broke my ribs, and then I cracked my scapula and then broke the collarbone. So it was a little more than it entailed. And I think that's why I was out longer than some people were.

I don't I don't even remember Casey racing this year in supercross. I forgot!

Did one in Detroit and I crashed. I got like fifth in the heat and then I crashed in the main and landed right back on my collarbone. And I so I was like, all right, we're packing it up!

Osborne: Hey, Casey, how much easier is it racing at the front than racing in, like, 14th.

Bro? So much easier. Oh my God. Even like, sixth place is just so easy compared to that mid-pack. When you're in 15th, 20th, you can't even go. It's like everything you learn on the sight lap just goes out the window because you got five guys going everywhere, and you can't even go where you want to go. When you're in the front. It spaces out so early, and you can actually take the lines that you wanted to take and go where you wanted to go. And it's so much easier. When I did my first national after coming like from winning, I went 1-1 at the RedBud combine. And then I went and did my first national right after that. And I remember like fighting for my life in like 18th. And I was like, bro, the intensity is so high throughout the whole race. Like my whole amateur career, I'm like, dude, I've been riding at like 85% because like, you get a gap and you manage.