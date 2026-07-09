It’s been a tough season for Monster Energy Kawasaki, with trouble this year for Chase Sexton, who is now out for the rest of 2026 with a torn ACL. This follows a tough season last year with Jorge Prado. But lest anyone think there's a real issue with the KX450, Garrett Marchbanks is helping push back against that narrative with strong riding this summer. Marchbanks has gone 5-4-6-5 in the last four Pro Motocross races overall and continues to trend the right way.
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto, who have not been afraid to be critical on their Title 24 weekly podcast, had to send some praise Marchbanks’ way this week.
“Marchbanks is doing what he should be doing,” said Villopoto. “Put it this way: he’s doing exactly what he should be doing for Kawasaki. I think by the end of the year if he can get off the line a little bit better he could be sniffing around a podium. We were out [watching him ride] at Pala last week and he looked really good there.”
“I want to give mad props up to Kawasaki as well,” said Carmichael. “They’ve had a hell of a go this season, take if for what you want, you can take the rider’s side or the team’s side. But you cannot deny Marchbanks’ level or riding, and honestly I think he’s doing better than I expected him to do. That’s a testament to his hard work but also his program. Credit to where it’s due. There’s been a lot of negativity around that race team and that bike but I think they’re overachieving in that program right now.”
To further the love on the Kawasaki side, remember Marchbanks is a product of the Team Green program. While he had at one point moved on and joined the ClubMX Yamaha squad, his return to green last year was a welcomed one. Remember, Marchbanks came through the Kawasaki ranks with Austin Forkner, who saw his career derailed by injuries, and had to announce his retirement this week. Team Green can't-miss prospects like Adam Cianciarulo, Jett Reynolds and Ryder DiFrancesco never reached the expected heights for the brand, either. Marchbanks isn't winning races, but he's a savior of the KX450 rep at the moment.
“Solid day,” said Marchbanks to Steve Matthes after RedBud. “I was happy to get through both first turns today, fifth in moto one, moto two I was pretty solid. I don’t want to say that the last few laps of the second moto got to me, but I got hung up with some lappers and lost my flow. Jett [Lawrence] got around me, I tried to hang with him for a little bit and see if I could find some lines. I kinda got hung up and made some mistakes and lost those guys, so the last couple of laps I kinda just mailed it in.”
Marchbanks wanted more in moto one. “I wanted to catch RJ [Hampshire] but I ran out of time, and I didn’t want to use all my energy. Saved something for moto two. But overall it was a solid day. Fifth overall. I wanted to be fourth overall today, I’ve just got to be better in the first few turns.”
Marchbanks is not known as a good starter but he was happy with his aggression early in the races at RedBud to make some early passes. Starts, though, of course, still need work.
“Hopefully by the end of this Pro Motocross season he’s sniffing around that podium,” said Villopoto. “I think with a start—and he’s typically not the greatest starter, that’s the problem with Garrett—but if he can start around the fifth or sixth position he could podium. And that’s the key.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|227
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|224
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|176
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|164
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|157
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|149
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|125
|8
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|124
|9
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|111
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|102
The Lawrence versus Lawrence battle, and podium regulars Jorge Prado and Haiden Deegan are getting most of the attention this year. That's what podiums do. This 450 pack is still deeper than usual, though, and Marchbanks is in the thick of it with the likes of RJ Hampshire, Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb, Mikkel Haarup and more. They're the guys lurking just off the podium that could get there if things trend the right way. Marchbanks is giving it his all to get there. Fifth at RedBud is another sign.
“It was a great day,” said Marchbanks. “I’m pumped with the team.”