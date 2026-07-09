Brodie Connolly, Kayd Kingsford Build Pathways to America at RedBud
The following is a press release from Quad Lock Honda, which put young talents Kayd Kingsford (of Australia) and Brodie Connolly (New Zealand) to the test at RedBud to learn AMA Pro Motocross racing. Kingsford nearly podiumed the Combine while Connolly ended up just outside of the points in the 250 class.
Quad Lock Honda Continues Building Pathways for Future Champions at RedBud!
Seven years ago, the satellite American Honda Team started in America with a vision that extended beyond race results. The objective was to create genuine pathways for riders to develop, compete on the world stage and chase professional careers.
Since then, the program has provided racing and training opportunities for riders including Luke Clout, Wilson Todd, Kyle Webster, Jed Beaton, Brodie Connolly, Charli Cannon, Jake Cannon and Kayd Kingsford, while also helping reignite the careers of established professionals already competing in America.
At the iconic RedBud National, reigning Australian MX3 and SX3 Champion Kayd Kingsford was given the opportunity to compete in the AMA Motocross Combine, America's premier development class for emerging professional riders.
Following torrential rain that transformed RedBud into one of the deepest and most demanding tracks of the season, Kingsford, second fastest, impressed throughout qualifying despite seeing the circuit for the first time.
"It was tough learning a brand-new track, especially with how much it changed every lap because of the rain, but I really enjoyed it. I'd always wanted to jump LaRocco's Leap after watching it on TV, but with the conditions it just wasn't possible. I don't think any of the 250 riders attempted it all weekend," said Kingsford.
The opening Combine moto showcased the young Australian's speed as he ran inside the top three during the opening stages before a mid-race crash changed the complexion of his race.
"When I got back up after the crash, the heat really hit me. I completely emptied any energy I had left and was just trying to hang on."
Despite battling extreme conditions, Kingsford fought through to finish sixth, with the third fastest lap time.
RedBud - SMX NextJuly 4, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Carson Wood
|Zephyrhills, FL
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Landon Gibson
|Peachtree City, GA
|2 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Kade Johnson
|Hideaway, TX
|3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Kayd Kingsford
|6 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Owen Covell
|Plymouth, MA
|5 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
The second moto, postponed until Saturday due to the weather, produced another impressive performance. With no warm-up, only a sight lap and still recovering from Friday's race, Kingsford charged to third place while recording competitive lap and sector times against America's best young riders.
"I'm happy with the result, but I know I can be better. I've learnt a lot from this trip and now I know exactly what I need to work on. Hopefully I get the opportunity to come back full-time next year because this is where I want to be."
Kingsford returned directly to Australia following RedBud to prepare for Round 6 of the Australian Motocross Championship, where he currently sits second in the MX2 standings.
Two-time Australian Champion Brodie Connolly also made his long-awaited debut for the Quad Lock Honda Team after spending almost twelve months sidelined through multiple serious injuries.
His return began in dramatic fashion when he became tangled with another rider on the opening straight of Moto One, sending him over the handlebars and damaging both his clutch and front brake.
"That definitely wasn't how I wanted to start, but that's motocross. Even with the damage, I was just happy to be back racing."
Moto Two showed encouraging signs despite the final result not reflecting his pace.
"The first half of the race was really positive. I was running with the factory guys and some of my lap times were competitive. Considering it was my first race back, the first time racing this bike and how different RedBud is to anything I ride at home (MTF), we learnt a lot. I'm looking forward to testing this week and taking another step forward at Southwick."
Christian Craig endured a difficult weekend after carrying injuries into RedBud following a heavy crash during the week.
A technical issue discovered during the sight lap forced the team to withdraw from Moto One as a precaution. Following extensive inspections, the team identified damage to an aftermarket component believed to have resulted from the earlier crash. The component, along with several others, was replaced before Moto Two.
Unfortunately, Craig was caught in another heavy incident through the opening turns after colliding with a fallen rider, again damaging his motorcycle. After attempting to continue, the team made the decision to retire the bike rather than take unnecessary risks.
"These weekends are part of racing, even though you never want them to happen," Craig said. "Crashes damage bikes, things break and sometimes it just doesn't go your way. We'll regroup, recover and come back ready for Southwick."
Despite the challenges, Team Founder Yarrive Konsky remained encouraged by the weekend.
"Our goal is to perform at the highest level, to win, to progress and to continually learn. Racing is a business, and success requires patience, structure and disciplined processes. It's about developing riders, building great people, creating opportunities and producing future champions.
Kayd showed he belongs on this stage. Brodie took an important first step after an incredibly difficult twelve months, and Christian will bounce back. That's what this program is built on. We keep learning, we keep improving and we keep moving forward.
Of course we want to win, that will never change, but we're also experienced enough to understand that sustainable success comes through a process. You can't shortcut it, you can't ignore it, and if you're committed to it, the results will follow," said Konsky.
Brodie and Christian will compete this weekend in Southwick.