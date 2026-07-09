Brodie Connolly, Kayd Kingsford Build Pathways to America at RedBud

His return began in dramatic fashion when he became tangled with another rider on the opening straight of Moto One, sending him over the handlebars and damaging both his clutch and front brake.

"That definitely wasn't how I wanted to start, but that's motocross. Even with the damage, I was just happy to be back racing."

Moto Two showed encouraging signs despite the final result not reflecting his pace.

"The first half of the race was really positive. I was running with the factory guys and some of my lap times were competitive. Considering it was my first race back, the first time racing this bike and how different RedBud is to anything I ride at home (MTF), we learnt a lot. I'm looking forward to testing this week and taking another step forward at Southwick."

Christian Craig endured a difficult weekend after carrying injuries into RedBud following a heavy crash during the week.

A technical issue discovered during the sight lap forced the team to withdraw from Moto One as a precaution. Following extensive inspections, the team identified damage to an aftermarket component believed to have resulted from the earlier crash. The component, along with several others, was replaced before Moto Two.

Unfortunately, Craig was caught in another heavy incident through the opening turns after colliding with a fallen rider, again damaging his motorcycle. After attempting to continue, the team made the decision to retire the bike rather than take unnecessary risks.

"These weekends are part of racing, even though you never want them to happen," Craig said. "Crashes damage bikes, things break and sometimes it just doesn't go your way. We'll regroup, recover and come back ready for Southwick."