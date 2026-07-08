Acclaimed filmmaker Troy Adamitis, creator of The Great Outdoors, chronicles Lucas and Sacha Coenen's trip from Latvia, where they dominated in MXGP, to Colorado in the USA for their first AMA Pro Motocross race. Who are these Belgium twins? Why do they want to race in America so badly? How can their father, Raf, help guide them in their journey? Their performances in Colorado (second in the 450 class for Lucas, a moto win in the 250 class for Sacha) shows the potential with another American race looming in Southwick. Film/edit: Troy Adamitis