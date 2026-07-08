Watch: Ken Roczen's First Moto Win in America

Unadilla, with its old-school layout, is always known as a good track for European riders, and Unadilla 2012 demonstrates that. Young German Ken Roczen and young Frenchman Marvin Musquin roll their Red Bull KTM's to the front of the pack. Check out 2012 Unadilla action in moto one of the 250 class!

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