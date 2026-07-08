Updates on Plessinger, Stewart, Forkner, and More for Southwick National.

The sixth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the Crestview Construction Inc. Southwick National in Southwick, Massachusetts. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cooper will miss Southwick due to a concussion he sustained in a nasty crash at Hangtown.

Anton Nordstrom – Collarbone | Out

Nordstrom crashed at RedBud and initially thought he broke his collarbone. Turns out it was an AC separation and he should be back on the bike in three to four weeks.