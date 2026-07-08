Updates on Plessinger, Stewart, Forkner, and More for Southwick National.

The sixth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the Crestview Construction Inc. Southwick National in Southwick, Massachusetts. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450 Class
Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out
Cooper will miss Southwick due to a concussion he sustained in a nasty crash at Hangtown.
Anton Nordstrom – Collarbone | Out
Nordstrom crashed at RedBud and initially thought he broke his collarbone. Turns out it was an AC separation and he should be back on the bike in three to four weeks.
Aaron Plessinger – Tailbone | Out
Plessinger went down at RedBud and sustained a cut on his tailbone, which required stitches. He’ll miss Southwick.
Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out
Savatgy is out with a dislocated wrist, suffered in Denver. He might be back for the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.
Chase Sexton – Knee, Banged Up | Out
Sexton tore his ACL on media day at Thunder Valley and is out for the year.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Stewart recently got back on the bike after hurting his knee at Pala. He’ll be back, but it won’t be at Southwick.
Eli Tomac – Neck | Out
Tomac is currently out with a strained neck, which happened at Pala.
250 Class
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown is week-to-week after breaking his collarbone and dislocating his wrist in Birmingham. He’ll be back this season, but it won’t be at Southwick.
Austin Forkner – Banged Up | Out
Forkner hasn’t raced since he had a big crash during qualifying at Thunder Valley. Earlier this week he announced his retirement from professional racing.
Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out
Hammaker will miss the rest of the season after a hard crash at High Point resulted in a shoulder injury.
Derek Kelley – Arm | Out
Kelley broke his humerus at High Point. He’s out for the immediate future.
Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out
McAdoo fractured his hand in Salt Lake City and hasn’t raced since. We do not have a return date for him.
Coty Schock – Wrist | Out
Schock will miss the rest of the season due to an injured lunate bone, which he hurt while practicing for Hangtown. In the meantime he's been hanging out in the gym bench racing with Daniel Blair.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll injured his right Achilles before Hangtown and is out for the time being.
Enzo Temmerman – Concussion | TBD
Temmerman hasn’t raced since he sustained a concussion at High Point. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official confirmation on his status for Southwick.
Max Vohland – Hand | Out
Vohland is scheduled to return for Unadilla after fracturing his hand at High Point.