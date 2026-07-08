The following is a 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing Press Release

5.11 Triumph Factory Racing’s Austin Forkner has announced his retirement from professional AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross competition.

After making his professional debut in 2016, Forkner quickly established himself as one of the sport's most naturally gifted riders. The Missouri native excelled in AMA Supercross, claiming 13 250SX Main Event victories together with a further seven podium appearances. In the 250 Class of Pro Motocross, the 27-year-old secured one overall win at Ironman Raceway, in addition to six more top-three results over his 10-year career.

Forkner joined Triumph Factory Racing for the 2025 season to race the TF 250-X. In 250SX, he finished seventh on two occasions and secured his best Pro Motocross result of fifth later that year at the Washougal National. For 2026, Forkner made history as the first rider to compete aboard the TF 450-X in the premier 450SX division of AMA Supercross.

In addition, some of Austin’s most commendable achievements are not just those found in the race results. A stoic approach in his comebacks from injury, Austin also made a return to the highest level of competition following a serious crash and a subsequent complex brain surgery for an unrelated issue found during medical investigations. It is this mentality and tenacity combined with his friendly, approachable character that has made Austin a fan-favourite that will be missed in the race paddocks, as he announces that he will step away from professional competition.

Everyone at Triumph would like to thank Austin for everything during his time with the 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing team and wish him well for the next chapter of his life.

Austin Forkner:

"I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from racing. I feel like the physical and mental toll this sport takes on you is a lot, and I just don't have a lot left to give anymore. I planned on making it to the end of the year, but after my crash in Colorado, my mind is no longer in it, and I feel like finishing the year isn’t smart. My health and family are being put first now so although it’s a tough decision, it’s one I can be happy with. I'd like to thank the whole Triumph team for all the hard work over the past couple of years. It's been fun, and we achieved some good results together. I’d also like to thank the fans who have stuck behind me through the years. I’m thankful for it all and for those I’ve met and connected with along the way. Thank you."

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America:

“It has been an extreme honour to work with Austin. I know that this can be an extremely difficult decision to make and I have the utmost respect for him. Austin has had a career to be very proud of as one of the most winningest 250 racers and he should hold his head high. I, and the entire 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing team wish Austin and his family the best in his next life adventures.”

Ian Kimber, Head of Global Racing Programmes, Triumph Motorcycles:

“One of the most difficult decisions for any racer is knowing when the right time is to close off their career, and for Austin this has definitely not been an easy decision to come to these past few weeks. We’ve seen how incredibly talented he is on a motorcycle and there is no doubt that he is still fast enough to be competitive; his recent results just don’t reflect how good he is. However, the latest injury has been the final bump in the road for Austin, and we know he’s been finding it tough to want to make another return from injury. It’s been completely Austin’s decision, and we have a huge amount of respect and support for him calling time on what has been an impressive career. We’ve seen his talent on the bike, but also his popularity with the fans, not least because of his mentality when it came to his return to racing after the brain surgery a few years ago. Austin, we’ve really enjoyed working with you and we wish you and your family the very best for the future – thank you.”