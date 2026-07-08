Suzuki Announces 2027 RM-Z Motocross Models. With Changes!
The world is waiting for an all-new Suzuki RM-Z 450 and 250, especially one with electric start. That's not coming for 2027, but the new bikes at least sport a few changes. It's been a while since we could say anything about the Suzukis besides bold new graphics, so this is a sign of progress!
Plus, the 450 just won the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with Ken Roczen. Maybe it's fine as is?
Suzuki's press release today highlights "new KYB suspension" for the 450. We reached out to a source at Suzuki and got some deeper intel. The 450, previously, came with Showa suspension including the BFRC shock. Now the 450 goes to KYB units similar to the what the 250 came with, but with different settings. As a side benefit, the KYB shock is slimmer, so Suzuki was able to change the diameter of the air boot, which, according to the PR, "helps improve intake air efficiency." Also, the 2027 bikes will meet the new AMA and FIM 109db sound limits. We also hear the 450 features new triple clamps, which are similar to the 250s, and that can add comfort.
So, no electric start, but changes that should help.
Here's Suzuki's information below
Championship-Proven RM-Z Motocross Performance
Fresh off Ken Roczen’s 2026 AMA Supercross Championship-winning season, Suzuki’s RM-Z lineup returns stronger than ever for 2027.
The flagship RM-Z450 receives key updates for 2027, including new KYB front and rear suspension, lighter wheels, a slimmer subframe, and revised exhaust internals designed to meet current competition requirements while maintaining strong engine performance.
The RM-Z250 continues its reputation as one of motocross’s best-handling motorcycles with updates that include revised suspension settings, lighter wheels, updated tires, and improved refinement for riders seeking maximum performance and confidence on the track.
RM-Z 450
Ken Roczen’s 2026 AMA Supercross Championship was inspiring. It will also be remembered as the season the RM-Z450 stunned the sport, reminding the Powersports industry what a Suzuki RM-Z is capable of. Inspired by Suzuki’s championship-winning racing heritage, the RM-Z450 brings proven design and engineering to everyday riders.
The RM-Z450’s sleek and ergonomically-sound bodywork, strong engine with effective power, and nimble chassis delivering precise handling helps continue Suzuki’s race-winning legacy. With a revised air intake system the RM-Z450’s controllable engine will captivate you with its strong pull and high peak power. New KYB front and rear suspension plus new wheels with RK Excel rims helps the RM-Z450’s responsive chassis deliver exciting cornering performance, with the bonus of legendary Suzuki reliability and value.
Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0 or proven fuel-coupler system included with each RM-Z450. Whether you are racing under stadium lights or enjoying a track day with friends and family, the 2027 RM-Z450 will bring serious MX performance in a smart, reliable way.
Key Features 2027 RM-Z450
MSRP $ 9,699*
- The new KYB rear suspension provides plush bump absorption and improved traction complementing the aluminum twin-spar frame and beam-style swingarm which balances lightness with strength to help deliver remarkable handling.
- The new KYB front suspension, new upper fork bracket, and new RK Excel wheel rims help create a compliant chassis feel which helps deliver precise and controllable handling feedback to the rider.
- The new, lightweight upper fork bracket was developed to complement the KYB® coil spring front suspension and handlebars.
- With a new outlet-tube shape, which helps improve intake air efficiency, the large-capacity air cleaner helps deliver excellent throttle response through the entire rev range.
- New, lightweight, and strong RK Excel rims are used on the RM-Z450 wheel set, contributing to good chassis compliance and feedback to the rider.
- To support the RM-Z450’s strong acceleration, stopping, and handling performance, the bike is fitted with racetrack-developed Bridgestone® Battlecross X30 tires.
- The new exhaust silencer is a multi-layer design for reliable performance while complying with the 2026 AMA and FIM sound regulations.
RM-Z 250
With a versatile engine and responsive chassis, the 2027 RM-Z250 will continue to be a popular motocross machine with professional racers, privateers, and track day riders. Fed by a dual injector EFI system the RM-Z250’s four-stroke, four-valve engine delivers strong, usable power through the entire rev range.
Tuning the fuel injection and ignition for maximum performance is straightforward and quick thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0, and proven fuel-coupler tuning system.
The 2027 RM-Z250’s chassis design promotes sharp-handling through a twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed swingarm. An updated KYB® suspension and new Dunlop® GEOMAX MX34 tires on new RK Excel rims help contribute to delivering good bump absorption and effective traction, while conveying a responsive chassis feel to the rider.
The ergonomically shaped bodywork lets the rider easily maneuver the RM-Z250 around the racetrack. Ready for competition or track-day pleasure, the 2027 RM-Z250 delivers outstanding motocross performance in an intelligent and reliable way.
Key Features: 2027 RM-Z 250
MSRP $ 8,499*
- Updated for 2027, the KYB® coil spring fork and rear shock feature new settings to help improve suspension response and continue to have fully adjustable damping force plus rear spring preload adjustment
- The new exhaust silencer is a multi-layer design for reliable performance while complying with the 2026 AMA and FIM sound regulations.
- New for 2027, the RM-Z250’s wheels now feature RK Excel rims that are known for durability and enhance handling.
- Revised wheels are now fitted with new, race-developed Dunlop® GEOMAX MX34 tires.
RM Army Package
In celebration of Ken Roczen's 2026 AMA Supercross Championship, eligible new 2027 RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 purchases also qualify for the Suzuki RM Army Package, which now includes an exclusive Championship Replica Graphics Kit inspired by Roczen's title-winning machine, along with a Pro Circuit T-6 Exhaust System. The package gives riders the opportunity to personalize their RM-Z with authentic championship-inspired styling while enhancing performance with one of motocross' most respected exhaust systems.