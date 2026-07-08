Jason Anderson Returns to Racing as Defending FIM WSX Champion

The FIM World Supercross Championship announced today that defending WSX Champions Jason Anderson (SX1) and Max Anstie (SX2) will return to racing for the 2026 season, which begins in Canada in August. Anstie announced last week that he had parted ways with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in order to clear his path back to WSX. While the opening round of WSX in August does run on an off weekend from Pro Motocross, there will still be three more Pro Motocross and three SMX Playoff rounds left on the calendar after the WSX opener. Anstie will now join the Rick Ware Racing team for WSX. We have still not heard what team Anstie plans to join for AMA Supercross in 2027 yet.

Also, Cooper Webb will be racing the full WSX Series this year, also for Rick Ware. Webb has indicated he will get a Star Racing Yamaha to ride for the August WSX opener. The rest of the WSX rounds take place after the SMX season has concluded. Webb is rumored to be leaving Yamaha at the end of this season and is linked to a Monster Energy Team Tedder supercross deal on either KTMs or Husqvarnas. He could switch brands for those final WSX rounds.

Anderson has been absent from the races since Daytona, citing health problems, and then later word surfaced of a domestic disturbance dating back to last December, although those charges were dropped.

Anderson produced his own statement at that time.

Anderson was back on a bike and riding at Mammoth Mountain a few weeks ago, but we did hear he crashed and tweaked his shoulder. He remains with the Pipes Motorsports Group Suzuki team.

Below is a WSX press release announcing rider lineups for WSX 2026.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ANDERSON AND ANSTIE RETURN AMONG MAJOR ADDITIONS TO 2026 FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP LINEUP

London, UK, 8 July 2026: The FIM World Supercross Championship has confirmed the latest wave of riders for the 2026 season, with the reigning World Supercross champions, Max Anstie and Jason Anderson, among the standout names set to compete as the championship continues to build its most competitive field to date. British rider Max Anstie returns to defend his SX2 crown with his new team, Rick Ware Racing, after reaching a mutual agreement with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing to depart the team in order to compete across the full 2026 World Supercross season.

Anstie joins the team in place of the injured Coty Schock and will be targeting back-to-back championships as World Supercross returns for another global campaign. In SX1, reigning World Supercross Champion Jason Anderson returns with Pipes Motorsports Group, bringing a wealth of experience and championship-winning pedigree to the team's lineup. Anderson is joined by fellow American Colt Nichols in the SX1 class, while Crockett Myers and Kyle Peters will complete the team as PMG's SX2 riders, with Peters replacing Justin Bogle.