Aaron Plessinger: "Gonna get this wound healed up and be back as soon as I can."
Aaron Plessinger simply can't get any positive momentum going in 2026. His High Point run to fifth overall looked like a turn in the right direction, only to driven down again in a first-turn crash at RedBud that ended his day early.
Plessinger walked off the track after the crash but only with help from the Alpinestars medics. He announced on Tuesday the details of the situation:
First off thank you to everyone that has checked in on me and well redbud did not go as I expected.. It’s such a bummer to go down like that without even a lap in. I ended up getting a decent jump out of the gate and going down in the first corner and as soon as I hit the ground I got hit from behind, It tore my pants and gave me a nice cut right on my tailbone. The guys over at Alpinestars Medic unit got me cleaned up, stitched up and on my way, I want to thank them for that. As much as it sucks im glad it’s not worse and I’m glad nothing is broken. Gonna get this wound healed up and be back as soon as I can. Thank you everyone for your support! Hoping this black cloud I’m under passes by soon.
So, as of Wednesday, no word on Plessinger's status for Southwick. Get well soon, Cowboy!