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Watch: Haiden Deegan's Incredible Moto 1 Save at RedBud

July 7, 2026, 3:15pm
Buchanan, MI RedBudAMA Pro Motocross Championship

When in doubt, throttle out, right? Haiden Deegan lets it all hang out in the first lap of Moto 2 from this year's RedBud National with Jett Lawrence hot on his heels to salvage a sixth overall. After battling back from 38th to tenth in Moto 1 due to a first-turn pile-up, Haiden put it on the podium with a third in Moto 2 due to a great start as well as this save of the day.

Film: Peacock
Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

Save of the Day is brought to you by MIPS, a world leader in helmet-based safety and the company behind the Mips® safety system, trusted by helmet brands across a wide range of applications — from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction work. Used by riders of all skill levels and found in helmets from many of the top brands on the market today. Spot the difference, look for the yellow dot, and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.

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