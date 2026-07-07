Austin Forkner went to social media today to announce his retirement from racing, effective immediately, as he did not race the RedBud National over the weekend as he mulled his decision to step away. You can watch Austin's entire statement from his Instagram below.

Forkner retires as a winner of 13 250F supercross races, which ranks him in a tie for fourth all time. He won all of those races as a member of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. His speed and talent from both the amateur ranks into the pros were never in question, but his title chances were hampered by massive injuries, starting in 2019 when he tore his ACL after starting the 250SX East season with three-straight victories. He battled Dylan Ferrandis down to the final round for a title in 2020 but came up short when he crashed on a jump and suffered internal injuries. Then came more injuries but also assorted wins, including a feel-good comeback victory in Foxborough in 2022.

Forker was ready for more in 2023, but a brutal crash off the start of the Anaheim 1 opener left him with more knee problems and another lost season.

By 2024 he was ready, again, and started the year with a victory at the 250SX East opener in Detroit, and was leading round two in Dallas when he mistimed a rhythm section and went flying off the track and hard onto concrete. As Forkner explains in his video below, he was already dealing with strange nerve issues in his arm that led to a loss of muscle and feeling. In that race, he lost a contact lens in his eye, so he failed to land the rhythm properly. Then his hand slipped off the bars and caused the crash.

That crash changed Forkner's life, and career. A massive concussion set him back, but during scans for his head injury, doctors also noted something even more serious. Austin explained it in an interview with CNN during his comeback to racing for 2025.