AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 5 (of 11) - 5.11 RedBud National
Motocross
RedBud - 450July 4, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|3 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 5
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|5 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|10 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|7 - 7
|Triumph TF 450-X
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|8 - 8
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|6 - 10
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|10
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|9 - 9
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
Motocross
RedBud - 250July 4, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|3 - 1
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|6 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|4 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|Caden Dudney
|Des Moines, IA
|2 - 12
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|8 - 6
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|8
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|11 - 7
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|9 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|10 - 10
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross
RedBud - SMX NextJuly 4, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Carson Wood
|Zephyrhills, FL
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Landon Gibson
|Peachtree City, GA
|2 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Kade Johnson
|Hideaway, TX
|3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Kayd Kingsford
|6 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Owen Covell
|Plymouth, MA
|5 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Jesson Turner
|Lockesburg, AR
|8 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Luke Fauser
|Midland, PA
|4 - 9
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|Cade Bradley
|Kingman, AZ
|11 - 13
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Gavin Betts
|Clifton Park
|15 - 10
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Riley Busse
|New Berlin, WI
|9 - 16
|Yamaha YZ250F
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|227
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|224
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|176
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|164
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|157
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|149
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|125
|8
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|124
|9
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|111
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|102
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|194
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|190
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|185
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|159
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|147
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|134
|7
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|127
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|120
|9
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|116
|10
|Caden Dudney
|Des Moines, IA
|105
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|573
|25
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|426
|22
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|353
|20
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|18
|5
|
Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|323
|17
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|300
|16
|7
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|298
|15
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|291
|14
|9
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|275
|13
|10
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|224
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|421
|25
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|362
|22
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|314
|20
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|311
|18
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|294
|17
|6
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|233
|16
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|206
|15
|8
|
Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|203
|14
|9
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|188
|13
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|187
|12
FIM World Motocross Championship (MXGP)
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Romain Febvre
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|8 - 4
|Ducati
|5
|Tim Gajser
|6 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|7 - 8
|Honda
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|5 - 10
|Yamaha
|8
|Andrea Adamo
|9 - 7
|KTM
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|4 - 13
|Kawasaki
|10
|Oriol Oliver
|10 - 9
|KTM
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Guillem Farres
|1 - 1
|Triumph
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|3 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Sacha Coenen
|2 - 6
|KTM
|5
|Camden McLellan
|5 - 4
|Triumph
|6
|Liam Everts
|6 - 5
|Husqvarna
|7
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|7 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Maxime Grau
|10 - 8
|Honda
|9
|Jens Walvoort
|8 - 12
|KTM
|10
|Valerio Lata
|12 - 9
|Honda
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|566
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|498
|3
|Romain Febvre
|443
|4
|Tim Gajser
|404
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|364
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|343
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|332
|8
|Tom Vialle
|287
|9
|Kay de Wolf
|273
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|268
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|523
|2
|Guillem Farres
|509
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|467
|4
|Camden McLellan
|455
|5
|Liam Everts
|433
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|400
|7
|Mathis Valin
|352
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|307
|9
|Valerio Lata
|278
|10
|Kay Karssemakers
|225
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Francisco Garcia
|352
|2
|Jake Cannon
|248
|3
|Nicolai Skovbjerg
|231
|4
|Gyan Doensen
|203
|5
|Mads Fredsoe
|183
|6
|Nicolò Alvisi
|163
|7
|Liam Owens
|152
|8
|Bernardo Tiburcio
|142
|9
|Tom Brunet
|120
|10
|Jekabs Kubulins
|117
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Daniela Guillen
|97
|2
|Kiara Fontanesi
|91
|3
|Malou Jakobsen
|58
|4
|Courtney Duncan
|58
|5
|Lucy Barker
|57
|6
|Amandine Verstappen
|57
|7
|Lynn Valk
|57
|8
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|57
|9
|Lotte Van Drunen
|53
|10
|April Franzoni
|49
Canada Triple Crown Series
Round 4, Gopher Dunes
450 Class
250 Class
WMX
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 8 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|166
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|154
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|153
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|141
|6
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|106
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|102
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|102
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|99
|10
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|91
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|205
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|196
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|196
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|173
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|132
|6
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|109
|7
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|104
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|224
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|224
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|219
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|136
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|126
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|116
|7
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|91
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|77
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|54
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Deacon Denno (Triumph)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Ryan Breece (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Luciano Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class