Sophie Phelps and Sarah Whitmore break down the action from the 5.11 RedBud National for the Twisted Tea Best Post Race Show Ever, plus Jason Weigandt and Matt Burkeen tell you what they saw from their perspective. Plus, Weigandt's daughter Lily even stops by to give the report for the t-shirt stand! Tom Journet also provides his best footage from a fun day and cracks a Twisted Tea. What a good way to end the day!

ABOUT TWISTED TEA Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted!

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.