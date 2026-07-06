Ferrandis, Cochran, Randy Richardson and More on Pulpmx Show Tonight

Round five of the nationals just hit and tonight on the Pulpmx Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in MX/SX champion Zach Osborne to the studio to break down RedBud and more.

Dylan Ferrandis works with Osborne off the bike and is coming off a good second moto ride in Redbud. We’ll have national champ Dylan on to talk about his ride at Redbud, the new Ducati 450 and more.

Husqvarna’s Casey Cochran just had a great day in Michigan going 5-4 and has really been riding well lately. We’ll talk to Casey about his nationals, his 2027 season, his career path and more.

Our guy Randy Richardson was at RedBud hanging out and celebrating his and America’s freedom as he has now retired from Michelin Tires. We’ve had Randy involved in our show for a long time and thought we’d make a production of it and get him to call in to talk about his next steps.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

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From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.

Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX25 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing.