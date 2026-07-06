Team France crowned 2026 FIM Junior World Champions, USA Second, Check the Results and Highlights
The following is a press release from Infront Racing:
JINÍN (Czech Republic) 5th July 2026 – The 2026 edition of the FIM Junior World Motocross championship is now in the history books and they will tell you it was an event to be remembered. With 260 riders, representing 38 nations descended on the wonderful Czech Republic countryside of Jinin, 130KM south of Prague, to contest for the FIM World championship gold plates and all the glory that goes with them.
The atmosphere throughout the three-day event was special, with families far and wide across the globe coming together in a special celebration of motocross, unity and friendship and the anticipation built towards the two races that would decide the championship.
The championship was marked by an official opening ceremony, attended by FIM and event officials. Representatives welcomed on stage included Richard Gironi, CEO of the Autoklub of the Czech Republic (AČR); Martin Venhoda, representative of the host club, MS Kluky; Rodrigo Castro, FIM delegate; Marko Saareke, FIM Race Director; Patricia Maskarova, Infront MX Junior General Manager; and Nikos Psimmenos, FIM Sustainability delegate.
Speeches were given by Martin Venhoda, Patricia Maskarova, Rodrigo Castro and Richard Gironi. During her speech, Maskarova presented a special plate to Monika and Josef Pekařovci, organisers of MS Kluky, in recognition of their work in staging the event.
During the ceremony, Team Spain was announced as the winner of the Ride Green Cup and was presented with their award by Nikos Psimmenos, FIM Sustainability delegate, in recognition of the incredible commitment and creativity they showed throughout the event. Also called to the stage, having been pre-selected, were Estonia, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Austria and Colombia.
A special mention was also made for Venezuela, following the recent earthquake there, with Team Czechia holding up a paddock whiteboard as a show of support.
MX125
In the 125cc class, Austrian, Ricardo Bauer was immaculate, winning both races in a calm and calculated fashion to take the title, coming from behind in both races. In race one, Spain's Oleguer Riba took the early lead and with it the Fox Holeshot award with Emil Ziemer in second and Bauer in third. Ziemer and Bauer soon passed Riba and the battled commenced for the opening race win and first blood on the championship. After constant pressure Bauer finally made the pass towards the end of the race to take victory. He then emphatically backed it up in the second race to be crowned FIM World Champion.
French racer Sleny Goyer started race two with real intent and pulled the Fox Holeshot but was soon passed by Bauer for the lead. Goyer held off the charge from Riba and eventually pulled away to claim second in the race and in the World championship. Third in the race went to Bertram Thorius, but it was Emil Ziemer, who despite a crash mid moto, picked himself up to finish sixth in the race but claim the bronze medal.
125cc Overall Results: 1. Ricardo Bauer (AUT, KTM), 50 points; 2. Sleny Goyer (FRA, YAM), 38 p.; 3. Emil Ziemer (SUI, KTM), 37 p.; 4. Oleguer Riba (ESP, GAS), 36 p.; 5. David Cracco (ITA, KTM), 36 p.; 6. Bertram Thorius (DEN, FAN), 31 p.; 7. Liam Bruneau (FRA, KTM), 29 p.; 8. Travis Leok (EST, HUS), 22 p.; 9. Eliot Buysschaert (FRA, KTM), 17 p.; 10. Chase Dashiell (USA, KTM), 16 p.;
MX85
The 85cc class was dominated by Australia’s Blake Bohannon with a double race win of real style. The Yamaha rider rode smart and calculated to work his way to the front in both races and control it to the flag. You could tell in his post race interviews just how much it meant to him and it certainly made the trip from down under worth while. Patriks Cirulis (Latvia) started his quest to be a world champion well with the Fpx Holeshot in race one and battled hard with Bohannon for most of the race, crossing the finish line in second in the opening race while Martin Cirulis made it a family podium experience for race one in third.
Race two saw France’s Mathys Agullo claim the Fox Holeshot but he was quickly dispersed by Patriks Cirulis. Meanwhile Bohannon found himself further down the field than he was in race one but set about his work to the front to make it a convincing double race win. Cirulis, started to slow as the battle between Chase Brennan (USA) and Tim Lopes (France) began to rage behind him and soon found himself in fourth, where he finished, to claim second in the world. The battle between Brennan and Lopes went all the way to the flag with Brennan bringing it home in second which was enough to give him the bronze medal for third in the world behind and Bohannon and Cirulis.
85cc Overall Results: 1. Blake Bohannon (AUS, Yamaha), 24:59.010; 2. Chase Brennan (USA, Suzuki), +0:04.329; 3. Tim Lopes (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:05.677; 4. Patriks Cirulis (LAT, Husqvarna), +0:07.147; 5. Harry Dale (GBR, KTM), +0:21.094; 6. Robin Robert Mooses (EST, Husqvarna), +0:27.707; 7. Mathys Agullo (FRA, KTM), +0:32.560; 8. Jayce STOCKER (AUS, KTM), +0:33.930; 9. Theo Kolts (EST, GASGAS), +0:34.769; 10. Simone Proietti (ITA, KTM), +0:35.448
MX 65
Just like the other two classes, there was a clear winner in the 65cc class and that was young rising French star Lucas Bos, again with a 1-1 scorecard. Bos was fast, confident and aggressive on his way to victory and the FIM 65cc Junior World Motocross crown. In the first race it was Italian Daniel Corda who jumped into the early lead claiming the Fox Holeshot but Spain’s Adan Quesada soon made a power move to take the lead but he soon came under increasing pressure from Bos who finally his move and never looked back to go on and take the first race victory ahead of Quesada and Corda.
Latvia’s Bruno Geitus flew from the start in the second race and under the Fox Holeshot sign to claim the black holeshot plate but he was soon pushed back and finished the race in eighth. On the early laps Bos was taking no prisoners in his quest to get to the lead and the world championship as he forced his way up the inside of Daniel Corda at the end of the opening lap, with the Italian sliding out, but he regrouped and got on a charge to finish fifth. The battle for the victory, not only in the race but for the title, then heated up further with several intense laps between Quesada and Bos before the French rider forged his way to the front and then charged as hard as he could to the flag and the 2026 FIM Junior World championship. Quesada brought it home safely for second in the race and the championship while Jax Baker done himself and America proud on it’s 250th Independence July 4th weekend finishing fourth in the race to mirror his first race performance going 4-4 for bronze position.
65cc Overall Results: 1. Lucas Bos (FRA, KTM), 50 points; 2. Adan Quesada (ESP, GAS), 44 p.; 3. Jax Baker (USA, COB), 36 p.; 4. Daniel Corda (ITA, KTM), 36 p.; 5. Milan Rubeš (CZE, GAS), 25 p.; 6. Hudson Francis (AUS, YAM), 24 p.; 7. Bruno Geitus (LAT, GAS), 23 p.; 8. Bas Verspaandonk (NED, GAS), 22 p.; 9. Yumena Berning (USA, COB), 21 p.; 10. Ryder Madafiglio (AUS, KTM), 21 p.
Team France backed up their 2025 team victory to once again be crowned the FIM Junior World champion Team champions with a total of seven points, nine clear of Team USA in second with Team Italy rounding out the podium in third with a total of 24 points.