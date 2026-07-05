RedBud Motos Come Down to the Final Laps

1st Place – Cole Davies | #37 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (1-2)

“Jo [Shimoda] was riding good. It’s a long championship and we have a long way to go. It was a good day, and we got a win at RedBud. That’s all I can ask for. We’re in a really good spot with the bike right now so I’m really happy.”



2nd Place – Jo Shimoda | #30 Honda HRC Progressive (3-1)

“The bike was better today. I felt good and didn’t get tired until the end [of Moto 2]. Every bit of it today was better. We’re making progress and that’s exactly what we need right now.”



3rd Place – Ryder DiFranceso | #34 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing (6-3)

“This [first podium] has been a long time coming. I was sitting in third [in the second moto] and was thinking I was the only American to get on the podium [on 4th of July]. This is what every motocross rider dreams of."