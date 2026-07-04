10 Things To Watch At RedBud

Tony Desmo

Tony Cairoli may be retired from professional racing, but that’s not stopping him from entering pro races. In fact, he’ll be lining up this weekend at ReBud on his Ducati Desmo 450. He’s not in it to win it, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun to see one of the greatest racers of all time back in action. How will Cairoli stack up at America’s most iconic motocross track? -Aaron Hansel

Battle Bros

Betting on a Lawrence brother to win is pretty safe. So far Jett and Hunter Lawrence are the only two 450 riders to win this summer, and nobody has provided any real challenge, either. But between the two of them, it’s anyone’s guess who will win on any given Saturday. Hunter was dominant at the opener, then Jett came roaring back and won the next two, only to have Hunter destroy everyone at High Point. Just when you think one of them has an edge, the other answers. Who will have the upper hand on Saturday? -Hansel

Third Best

For the most part Haiden Deegan has been the next fastest racer behind the Lawrences. This isn’t all that surprising, considering how great he was outdoors on a 250. But after watching how much Jorge Prado improved in supercross in 2026, it’s a little surprising to see him not consistently having the upper hand in this situation. After all, he has two MX2 titles and two MXGP titles under his belt! Will Deegan have Prado handled at RedBud, or will the world champ reassert himself on the podium? -Hansel