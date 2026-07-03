Six-Time SMX Champion Jeff Stanton to Serve as Grand Marshal of RedBud National

The following is a press release from Pro Motocross.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (July 3, 2026) – MX Sports Pro Racing, in partnership with RedBud MX and the Ritchie Family, has announced that six-time SMX Champion and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Jeff Stanton will serve as Grand Marshal of this Saturday’s 53rd running of the 5.11 RedBud National, which will take place on America’s 250th Anniversary, on July 4th, for Round 22 of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. The Michigan legend will make an anticipated return to his home race as the ceremonial ambassador of this weekend’s momentous fifth race of the summer Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

“Jeff Stanton is a hero to many racers and enthusiasts throughout Michigan and the Great Lakes. He was blessed with exceptional natural talent, but what set him apart was a determination and work ethic that turned into championships and built a Hall of Fame career,” said Amy Ritchie, Co-Owner of RedBud MX. “We’ve considered Jeff a member of the RedBud family for many years, but we’ve yet to celebrate him in the way he is so deserving of. Given the significance of this year’s race taking place on America’s 250th Anniversary, we felt the timing was perfect to make him our Grand Marshal and allow him to be a part of something he helped grow into one of American motocross’ biggest events.”

Stanton enjoyed a decorated racing career that saw him capture a trio of both Supercross and Pro Motocross titles over the span of eight years. While those six combined titles are easily Hall of Fame accolades, what makes them even more impressive is the fact that Stanton won each respective title consecutively. He swept the 250cc championships in both Supercross and Pro Motocross during the 1989, 1990, and 1992 seasons, which puts Stanton in elite company with Ricky Carmichael as the only riders in history to accomplish the feat on three or more occasions.

Hailing just 70 miles from RedBud, in Sherwood, Stanton managed to capture just a single victory at his home National, doing so at the 1989 event, but also never finished off the overall podium in six 250cc starts at the venue. He amassed a total of 37 career SMX wins in both 250cc and 500cc competition and also became a star on the international stage with multiple victories at the U.S. Grand Prix and a trio of Motocross of Nations triumphs with Team USA. Stanton was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000, six years after he made his final start. Today, Stanton shares his passion for off-road riding through Jeff Stanton Adventures, which is based in his home state and explores the natural beauty of Michigan as the first official “Triumph Accredited Adventure Partner” in North America. Stanton has been an ambassador for the storied British manufacturer for several years and has played a key role in Triumph’s foray into SMX competition.