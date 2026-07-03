PRO PERSPECTIVE (JT)

RedBuuuud is here, and it's time to get back to business. The 250 Class is wide open, folks. There has been no real trend to latch onto, which means there are a lot of different ways for this to go. Levi Kitchen, Jo Shimoda, Julien Beaumer, and Cole Davies all have legitimate reasons to think this is their summer. They've all had their moments, and I could make a real case for each of them breaking through and taking the reins. Unfortunately, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced this week that Seth Hammaker, who entered the last round at High Point tied in points, will miss the rest of the year with a shoulder injury.

I think Beaumer might be the toughest sell, as he just hasn't been in this situation often enough or with follow-through, but his performance through four rounds has been incredible nonetheless. The fact that he's racing at all is a miracle of modern medicine. I would need to see some winning and confirmation that this is sustainable to get on board, but I am a fan of this effort, full stop.

Kitchen looked to be "the guy" early on and still could be. His starts are a real downside risk, though, and his lackluster day last time out didn't ooze warm and fuzzy feelings. He has been near the top of this class for a long time, and I like that aspect. He is no stranger to winning or consistent podiums. I don't think the moment is worrisome or too big. First-lap positioning will be crucial in this story.

Shimoda was my championship pick going into the series, and I see no real reason to back off that now. He has "underperformed" so far (his words) and has had a real issue with making passes when needed. Still, he sits one point out of the lead with an established trend of being better as the series grows late. The fact that he sits here without putting his best foot forward as of yet bodes very well. He will need to win motos down the stretch, but the setup here is as good as he could ask for.

Davies has become the favorite to win this thing in the minds of many moto experts. His ability to dominate a particular day is notable and, honestly, something I didn't see coming. He has had a few bad days in there, which have been punitive on a points basis, but those 1-1 days are powerful antidotes. I think RedBud is particularly important to establish the trend of "I am the best guy." If he has another iffy day like Thunder Valley, it's hard to just assume he will go on to win this thing. He's still young and in his first full Pro Motocross season, so assuming anything is unwise, really. He sure does show a lot of promise, though.

In the end, we all want parity. Having no clue as to what's about to ensue when the 30-second board goes up is what makes our sport so great. The 250 Class this season embodies that uncertainty. I could make up 20 scenarios and still be wrong about how it turns out tomorrow. I don't think it gets much better.