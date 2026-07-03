The fifth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan.

Race Day Live starts the day with qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round 11 MXGP of South Africa. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the live broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday morning, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship