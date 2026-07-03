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  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
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  1. Cole Davies
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  3. Jo Shimoda
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  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Lachlan Turner
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  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
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  1. Steward Baylor
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  1. Angus Riordan
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  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
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  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Janis Martins Reisulis
  3. Sacha Coenen
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Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 4
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Max Vohland
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Upcoming
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Sun Jul 5
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Upcoming
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Southwick
Sat Jul 11
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Full Schedule
How to Watch: RedBud National and MXGP of South Africa TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: RedBud National and MXGP of South Africa TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

July 3, 2026, 7:00am
Buchanan, MI RedBudAMA Pro Motocross Championship

The fifth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan.

Race Day Live starts the day with qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round 11 MXGP of South Africa. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the live broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday morning, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    RedBud

     Scouting Moto Combine Event
    Saturday, July 4
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      July 4 - 10:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      July 4 - 10:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      July 4 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      July 4 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
RedBud Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    MXGP of South Africa

     Sunday, July 5
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      July 4 - 7:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      July 4 - 7:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      July 4 - 9:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      July 4 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      July 5 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      July 5 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 5 - 9:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 5 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 5 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 5 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of South Africa MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
  • 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
  • 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
  • 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes (1 Lap Free).
  • 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes (1 Lap Free).
  • 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
  • 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes (1 Lap Free).
  • 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes (1 Lap Free).
  • 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
  • 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes.
  • 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes.
  • 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes.
  • 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes.
  • 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
  • 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
  • 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
  • 12:05pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
  • 12:15pm – 1:00pm Opening Ceremonies
  • 1:00pm – 1:10pm 250 Class Sight Lap
  • 1:15pm – 1:50pm 250 Class Moto #1
  • 1:50pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
  • 2:00pm – 2:10pm 450 Class Sight Lap
  • 2:15pm – 2:50pm 450 Class Moto #1
  • 2:50pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
  • 2:50pm – 3:20pm Halftime
  • 3:20pm – 3:28pm 250 Class Sight Lap
  • 3:30pm – 4:05pm 250 Class Moto #2
  • 4:05pm – 4:15pm 250 Winners Circle
  • 4:22pm – 4:30pm 450 Class Sight Lap
  • 4:30pm – 5:05pm 450 Class Moto #2
  • 5:05pm – 5:15pm 450 Winners Circle

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!

Click through the full program below!

General Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

RedBud National

RedBud National Race Center

RedBud National Injury Report

RedBud National Entry Lists

Motocross

RedBud - 450 Provisional Entry List

July 4, 2026
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Revised: June 23 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
18 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
20 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 450-X
Full Entry List
Motocross

RedBud - 250 Provisional Entry List

July 4, 2026
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Revised: June 25 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
13 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher
Nate Thrasher 		Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Entry List
Motocross

RedBud - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

July 4, 2026
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Revised: July 1 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
15 Thor Powell Thor Powell New Haleiwa, HI United States GasGas MC 250F
23 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson New Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
29 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show Sun May 24 2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show Fri May 22 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show

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Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan
Address: 13638 Red Bud Trail N
Buchanan, MI 49107

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT 

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

RedBud Tickets

2026 Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 150
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 149
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 148
4Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 143
5Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 134
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 182
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 180
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 144
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 122
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 121
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 482
2Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 450
3Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 415
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 413
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 397
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 506
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 449
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 394
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 371
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 334
Full Standings
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