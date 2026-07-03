The fifth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan.
Race Day Live starts the day with qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round 11 MXGP of South Africa. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the live broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday morning, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
RedBudScouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, July 4
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of South AfricaSunday, July 5
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveJuly 4 - 7:15 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveJuly 4 - 7:55 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveJuly 4 - 9:15 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveJuly 4 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveJuly 5 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveJuly 5 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJuly 5 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJuly 5 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJuly 5 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJuly 5 - 10:00 AM
-
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
- 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
- 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
- 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes (1 Lap Free).
- 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes (1 Lap Free).
- 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
- 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes (1 Lap Free).
- 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes (1 Lap Free).
- 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
- 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes.
- 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes.
- 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes.
- 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes.
- 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
- 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
- 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
- 12:05pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
- 12:15pm – 1:00pm Opening Ceremonies
- 1:00pm – 1:10pm 250 Class Sight Lap
- 1:15pm – 1:50pm 250 Class Moto #1
- 1:50pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
- 2:00pm – 2:10pm 450 Class Sight Lap
- 2:15pm – 2:50pm 450 Class Moto #1
- 2:50pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
- 2:50pm – 3:20pm Halftime
- 3:20pm – 3:28pm 250 Class Sight Lap
- 3:30pm – 4:05pm 250 Class Moto #2
- 4:05pm – 4:15pm 250 Winners Circle
- 4:22pm – 4:30pm 450 Class Sight Lap
- 4:30pm – 5:05pm 450 Class Moto #2
- 5:05pm – 5:15pm 450 Winners Circle
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!
Click through the full program below!
General Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RedBud National
RedBud National Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|20
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 450-X
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|13
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
|Thor Powell
|New
|Haleiwa, HI
|GasGas MC 250F
|23
|Landon Gibson
|New
|Peachtree City, GA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|29
|McKayden Fitch
|Elbert, CO
|Yamaha YZ250F
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows
Follow
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Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan
Address: 13638 Red Bud Trail N
Buchanan, MI 49107
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2026 Championship Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|150
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|149
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|148
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|143
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|134
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|182
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|180
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|144
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|122
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|121
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|482
|2
|Guillem Farres
|450
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|415
|4
|Camden McLellan
|413
|5
|Liam Everts
|397
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|506
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|449
|3
|Romain Febvre
|394
|4
|Tim Gajser
|371
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|334