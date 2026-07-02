Results Archive
Motocross, WMX
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Lachlan Turner
  3. Lotte Van Drunen
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Janis Martins Reisulis
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 4
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Max Vohland
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
South Africa
Sun Jul 5
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 11
News
Full Schedule
Updates on Barcia, Hammaker, Thrasher, Vohland, Kelley, Temmerman, and More Before RedBud National

Updates on Barcia, Hammaker, Thrasher, Vohland, Kelley, Temmerman, and More Before RedBud National

July 2, 2026, 9:00am
Buchanan, MI RedBudAMA Pro Motocross Championship

The fifth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Barcia – Back | In

Barcia hasn’t raced since hurting his back at Thunder Valley. He’ll return to racing at RedBud.

Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cooper had a big crash at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He’s out for RedBud.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver and hasn’t raced since. The team is not rushing him to get back to racing, but he might return for the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.

Chase Sexton – Knee, Banged Up | Out

Sexton will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL sustained on media day at Thunder Valley.

Sexton is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Sexton is out for the season with a torn ACL. Align Media

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Stewart hurt his knee at the season opener. The plan had been for him to return at RedBud, but he still needs some more time before coming back to racing.

Eli Tomac – Neck | Out

Tomac strained his neck at Fox Raceway in a collision with Garrett Marchbanks. He’s out for RedBud.

250 Class

Max Anstie – Banged Up |Out

Anstie had a huge crash during qualifying at Pala. He hasn’t raced since and will not line up at RedBud.

Daxton Bennick – Banged Up | In

Bennick missed Thunder Valley and High Point due to some big crashes. He'll be back for RedBud.

Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out

Brown had hoped to return for RedBud after breaking his collarbone and dislocating his wrist in Birmingham, but he’s not quite ready yet. His status at this point is week to week.

Austin Forkner – Banged Up | Out

Forkner will miss RedBud after a big crash during qualifying at Thunder Valley left him severely banged up.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker crashed hard at High Point and injured his shoulder. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley went down at High Point and snapped his humerus. He’s had surgery and is out for the time being.

Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out

McAdoo hasn’t raced since fracturing his hand in Salt Lake City. At this point there is no timetable on his return.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock injured his lunate bone while practicing for Hangtown and is out for the season.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is out due to an injury to his right Achilles tendon sustained in Birmingham.

Enzo Temmerman – Concussion | Out

Temmerman crashed at High Point and sustained a concussion. He’s out for RedBud.

Nate Thrasher – Beat Up | In

Thrasher will return to racing at RedBud following a nasty crash in a big first turn pileup at Hangtown.

Max Vohland – Hand | Out

Vohland sustained a fracture in his hand at High Point. He’s scheduled to return at Unadilla.

Read Now
August 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted