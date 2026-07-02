Updates on Barcia, Hammaker, Thrasher, Vohland, Kelley, Temmerman, and More Before RedBud National

The fifth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Barcia – Back | In

Barcia hasn’t raced since hurting his back at Thunder Valley. He’ll return to racing at RedBud.

Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cooper had a big crash at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He’s out for RedBud.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver and hasn’t raced since. The team is not rushing him to get back to racing, but he might return for the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.

Chase Sexton – Knee, Banged Up | Out

Sexton will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL sustained on media day at Thunder Valley.