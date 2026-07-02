Max Anstie, Monster Energy/Yamaha Star Racing Part Ways

Monster Energy/Yamaha Star Racing and Max Anstie have parted ways, the team announced today. The pair have mutually agreed to go their separate ways to allow Anstie to focus on the upcoming FIM World Supercross Championship, where he is the defending SX2 (250) campion.

“Max wanted to race WSX, so we came to the mutual decision to part ways, allowing him to pursue that and leave on good terms. We’d like to thank Max for his dedication and efforts and wish him the best in his future.” – Wil Hahn, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team General Manager⁠

“I’m proud of everything that I achieved with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. It was a dream of mine to ride for the team. We shared a lot of success and I’d like to thank them for all the hard work and great memories over the last two years. I’m excited for my next chapter and what the future holds.” – Max Anstie ⁠

Anstie has been out of action since a crash in qualifying at the opening round at Fox Raceway.