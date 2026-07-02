America's National is Back and JT Previews Pro Motocross' Return

RedBud is America’s National, perennially occurring on the Fourth of July each year and bringing one heck of a party with it. It’s a race that is as much about the goings on as the race itself. From the time people roll into the gates, it’s game on until the wee hours of Sunday morning. If you’ve never been, pack a bag and get yourself there. It’s one of those events that I can recommend without any hesitation, because I know that it’s a home run every time.
The track is an interesting one as it’s changed drastically in the last 30 years. My first time to RedBud was 1997 and it was a hard-packed clay track. It was tacky in the morning, even muddy, but as the day went on, that clay turned to near concrete in certain sections and with the water applied to it, basically became a slip ‘n slide. That was then, this is now. And frankly, now is a lot better. The modern version of RedBud has infinite traction and loam. The copious topsoil and sand brought in over the years has transformed the track into one that most of the country envies. Yes, there are deep ruts, and they are tricky, but it’s a fun racetrack that offers a lot of ways to attack it.
The start was another big change and for the better, too. The old start was fast and, in a word, sketchy. Riders would bend left nearly wide open and that often brought disastrous mishaps. I have been in and seen plenty of first turn melees. The current start was changed for the Motocross of Nations in 2018 and is much safer. It’s a straight shot and bends into the previous second turn which is now the first. The inside is certainly a benefit so qualifying matters but anything within the top 10 is arguably as good as the other. The further outside you’re forced, the less likely a good start awaits.
No track summary would be complete without mentioning LaRocco’s Leap, of course. One of the biggest jumps on the calendar, it’s a living legend of an obstacle. Named for hometown boy, Mike LaRocco, this jump varies in degrees of difficulty each year and it really comes down to the corner condition, corner layout, and the takeoff pitch. It’s always a tough jump to make but the level of difficulty is a moving target. We shall see what 2026 brings. Whether or not the 250’s can jump it will hang in the balance.
Who’s Hot
Cole Davies had a perfect day in Pennsylvania and is dangerously close to his first MX red plate.
Levi Kitchen didn’t have a particularly great day at High Point, but he did take sole possession of the points lead so that’s a plus?
JuJu Beaumer has been a revelation this summer. It’s hard to believe he is this good after such a serious injury but seeing is believing. Cool story here and hard to not cheer for the 13.
Kayden Minear scored his first moto podium finish and had to outduel Jo Shimoda to do it. I was a fan of the respect he showed to Jo after the moto.
Hunter Lawrence dropped the hammer at High Point and kept up his high level of performance not only at that track but in 2026, period.
Jett Lawrence couldn’t match big bro but a 2-2 day and maintaining the points lead isn’t all bad.
Deegs is inching closer to the Lawrences and although close doesn’t pay points, he must be excited about the progress.
Aaron Plessinger showed some fight at High Point and after a brutal stretch of injury and setback, it was good to see the mullet ripping.
Garrett Marchbanks has quietly been a bright spot for Monster Energy Kawasaki. He could do with better starts but the riding has been solid. I think and hope he gets another year over there.
Bold Predictions
Haiden Deegan puts on an Apollo Creed type opening before moto 1 in celebration of America’s birthday. (Google Rocky movies if you’re young.)
Jett and Haiden “clean out their tires” a few times in qualifying to keep the feud going.
I am found passed out under a set of bleachers in between motos as the heat and jet lag catch up to me.
Aaron Plessinger is anointed the grand marshal of Lot B.
My Picks
250
450
Jett
Hunter
Deegs