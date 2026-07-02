America's National is Back and JT Previews Pro Motocross' Return

RedBud is America’s National, perennially occurring on the Fourth of July each year and bringing one heck of a party with it. It’s a race that is as much about the goings on as the race itself. From the time people roll into the gates, it’s game on until the wee hours of Sunday morning. If you’ve never been, pack a bag and get yourself there. It’s one of those events that I can recommend without any hesitation, because I know that it’s a home run every time.

The track is an interesting one as it’s changed drastically in the last 30 years. My first time to RedBud was 1997 and it was a hard-packed clay track. It was tacky in the morning, even muddy, but as the day went on, that clay turned to near concrete in certain sections and with the water applied to it, basically became a slip ‘n slide. That was then, this is now. And frankly, now is a lot better. The modern version of RedBud has infinite traction and loam. The copious topsoil and sand brought in over the years has transformed the track into one that most of the country envies. Yes, there are deep ruts, and they are tricky, but it’s a fun racetrack that offers a lot of ways to attack it.

The start was another big change and for the better, too. The old start was fast and, in a word, sketchy. Riders would bend left nearly wide open and that often brought disastrous mishaps. I have been in and seen plenty of first turn melees. The current start was changed for the Motocross of Nations in 2018 and is much safer. It’s a straight shot and bends into the previous second turn which is now the first. The inside is certainly a benefit so qualifying matters but anything within the top 10 is arguably as good as the other. The further outside you’re forced, the less likely a good start awaits.