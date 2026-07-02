AC on Life After Racing, Injuries and More

“I have a lifetime worth of experience in the sport,” he continued. “I think I have a lot to offer there. It’s really just trying to figure out where exactly that fits in. I’m pretty busy these days, but I do think that there is probably more that I will be doing in the future and it’s just trying to get a clear idea of what that looks like and what I enjoy doing. And there is a lot that I want to do with Kawasaki. Absolutely. If you would have told me back in 2004 when I signed with Team Green that I would never race another motorcycle the rest of my life, I would have been shocked. You look through the sport’s history and loyalty between a rider and a brand, it does happen, but it is very rare. Especially with the early strugglers in my career. I cannot say enough about Mitch Payton and Pro Circuit and everything they did for me to give me the platform to stick with me through all of those ups and downs. They always gave me everything I needed. The whole organization, top to bottom, is just very professional. They were so, so supportive of me when I decided to retire. There is a part of me that I was bummed that I couldn’t repay all their years of investment in me with more wins and more championships. More than just the way I see myself, that might have been the hardest thing for me because I really wanted to pay those guys back for all their years of hard work and dedication. I tried to do that with my effort. I felt like I left a little on the table there, unfortunately with some of the injuries, but for Kawasaki now to still be sticking with me and to still make me feel like I’m part of the family, it has done so much for me and my well-being in this transition to non-racing. It’s a tough transition to non-racing. All those guys at Kawasaki have always treated me the same way, whether I was their number one rider on the team, or whether I was a kid that was getting hurt all the time on Pro Circuit. To have an organization like Kawasaki that continually supported me through my career, I can’t say enough good things about them. I’m green until the day I day.

“You know you look at what I did in my career, I mean there are very few people that have been able to make a living at the highest level and win races at the highest level of the sport and do what I did,” furthered Cianciarulo. “I am very proud of that, but I think with my talent level I think if things gone smoother, I would have loved to win way more. I would have loved to win supercross races and a supercross championship. I think my talent, my potential, my speed, I think I had all the tools I needed to do that, but sometimes life has other ideas, right? I think you look across the board at athletes in all sports, it hardly ever goes the way that you picture it going. My thing through my whole career is focus on the things that you can control. When challenges arise and it throws you off course, if you do the best you can in those moments, I think you end up in a good spot. I look around at the life that I have now, and I would be a damn fool to complain about what I did, right? There was that ambitious part of me that wanted to win everything, and I was bummed that I didn’t. But the angel on my shoulder is saying, ‘Man, look at what you’ve done. Look at the life you have.’ I am very grateful to all my partners and the fans and the sport and everybody. It’s really provided me with a life that was difficult to even imagine as a young guy. I did my best with what I could. It’s given me a life that I honestly could have never dreamed of.”