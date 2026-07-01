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  1. Guillem Farres
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RedBud
Sat Jul 4
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450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
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  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
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Sun Jul 5
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Southwick
Sat Jul 11
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Full Schedule

Weege Show Wednesday: The Mid-Summer Silly Season Guide

July 1, 2026, 6:40pm

It was expected to be a quiet off season, but then Cooper Webb started exploring options, Rockstar Husqvarna shut down, the Coenen twins wanted a shot at America and Chase Sexton....I dunno man! It's silly season time as July hits in SMX, and Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes are here to discuss the latest rumors of who will make moves for 2027.

Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Fly Racing, Yamaha Throttle Jockey, SuperLite Seats and Racer X. Yoshimura has the exhaust you need for your bike. Yamaha has a full line of awesome products at YamahaMotorsports.com FlyRacing.com has all the info on the new Blueprint line of protection. Check it out. Also go to superlitetechnologies.com and save weight off your bike with the ultra-lite (we spelled it that way on purpose) seat foam. Use the CODE Weege26 for 20% off your order. Remember it's S-U-P-E-R-L-I-T-E technologies.com Superlite Technologies — Built to win, engineered for what’s next.

Then head to head to yamaha.us/RacerX and use the code RacerXpod26 for 15% off your purchase of $100 or more. And check out ThrottleJockey.com and save 15% off until the end of July. Use the code: TJ1776 They have tons of American-themed graphics and stickers. Perfect for a RedBuuddddd weekend! 

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