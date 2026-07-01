The following is a press release from RedBud MX

RedBud welcomes Ram Truck as the official truck of the 2026 5.11 RedBud MX National

A classic American vision of pickups and dirt bikes is on full display this weekend @ RedBud, highlighted by the launch of RAM’s new 777 hp 1500 TRX SRT

BUCHANAN, Mich. (July 1, 2026) – Nothing quite portrays “USA! USA!” on the 250th birthday of this great nation like a pickup truck with a dirt bike in the back. A brave, tough and powerful sight – it captures the true American spirit of adventurous freedom. And that’ll be on full display this weekend at the 5.11® RedBud MX National, Round 5 of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, as RedBud welcomes Michigan-based RAM Truck as the ‘Official Truck’ of the Saturday, July 4th, race in Buchanan, Mich.

Since the 1960s the iconic American-made RAM brand of pickups, teamed with a couple dirt bikes standing proudly in the truck bed, has long been a symbol of Detroit’s own Dodge Brothers’ “Live free” ideology… along with being a staple at motocross tracks and off-road trailheads from one end of the United States to the other. And this week both RedBud MX – America’s Motocross Track ™ – and RAM will celebrate together by rolling out RAM’s impressive lineup of trucks, highlighted by the launch of the all-new 777 horsepower 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT – the best off-road performance per dollar and most powerful production, street-legal, gas, half-ton pickup ever.

“I couldn’t envision a more badass partner for RedBud than RAM Truck and this new 1500 off-road beast they’re launching this week at the track,” said RedBud co-owner Tim Ritchie. “America’s premier truck brand teamed with America’s premier motocross track…

“Can I get a ‘RAAAMMMBuuudddd!”

Ritchie was, of course, referencing the quintessential “ReeedddBuuuddd!” call from fans heard throughout the weekend across the grounds at the famed southwestern Michigan motocross track, celebrating its 53rd annual AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Coupled with RAM’s global launch of the 1500 TRX SRT will be RedBud fans having the opportunity to explore the latest RAM vehicles, interact with product experts and witness why RAM has become a leader in truck capability and performance. This new partnership brings together two iconic American brands that share a passion for power, durability and adventure, creating an exciting new experience for RedBud race fans.

As thousands of motocross enthusiasts gather to celebrate Independence Day at America's Motocross Track, RedBud is thrilled to welcome RAM and looks forward to showcasing the Official Truck of the RedBud National throughout one of the biggest weekends in the sport.

What: 2026 5.11® RedBud MX National, Round 5 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, featuring RAM Truck as the ‘Official Truck’ of RedBud MX

Where: RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich.

When: July 4, 2026